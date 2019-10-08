CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals completed an undefeated run through Central Ozark Conference play with a 3-0 prep softball win over Carthage on Tuesday at the Fair Acres Sports Complex.
Webb City went 9-0 in COC games.
Haidyn Berry earned the shutout victoryfor the Cardinals (18-5). She surrendered just two hits and struck out nine.
Emma Welch had three hits for Webb City, while Stacy Tyndall added two hits.
Carthage’s Emily Calhoon took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out six.
The lone hits for the Tigers (10-13, 4-5 COC) were recorded by Aubrey Willis and Katie Crowe.
The Cardinals scored a single tally in the first as Peyton Hawkins, Tyndall and Berry all singled before Alyssa Jennings drew a bases-loaded walk.
The score held up until the top of the seventh, when the Cardinals added two insurance runs as Karson Culver was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Taylor Harris lifted a sacrifice fly to left field.
Webb City hosts Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Carthage is hosting an invitational on Friday and Saturday.
NEOSHO POUNDS JOPLIN
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho scored nine runs in the first two innings en route to a 13-3 run-rule win over Joplin at Crowder College.
The Wildcats led 2-1 when they erupted for seven runs in the second inning.
Kyla Daspit earned the victory for the Wildcats she did not allow a hit in three innings. Brittany Winchester tossed the final two frames.
Neosho pounded out 20 hits. Kaitlyn Killion and Sierra Jones had four hits apiece for the Wildcats, while Mikayla Long added three hits.
McKaylie Forrest, Tia Shed and Kayla Bach recorded two hits apiece for Neosho (17-6). Killion drove in three runs and scored three times.
Joplin was limited to three hits, one apiece by Gabby Quinn, Jocee Weston and Caitlin Sedrick. Weston and Sedrick had one RBI apiece.
Brittany Shryock took the loss for the Eagles (4-19).
Joplin hosts El Dorado Springs at 4:30 today. Neosho is at East Newton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
BOYLE LEADS TIGERS PAST WILDCATS
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Alexa Boyle recorded a double-double as Carthage defeated Neosho 25-18, 25-17.
A senior outside hitter, Boyle had 15 kills and 10 digs to lead the Tigers, who improved to 20-7 on Dig Pink Night.
Also for Carthage, Chloe Black handed out 30 assists and Isabelle Howrey had 11 digs and four aces, while Paige Schrader and Sydnee Dudolski contributed five kills apiece.
Both teams return to action on Thursday as Neosho is at Branson and Carthage is at Willard.
CHC STAYS UNBEATEN
VERONA, Mo. — College Heights Christian kept its record unblemished with a 25-14, 25-19 win over Verona.
The Cougars are now 16-0 and 4-0 in Ozark 7 Conference action.
Addy Thomas had a double-double for College Heights with 18 assists and 11 service points, while Lainey Lett had seven kills, Riley Chaffee added six kills and Catie Secker chipped in five. Also for the Cougars, Emmy Colin contributed 10 digs, while Kaynahn Burk had seven digs.
College Heights hosts McAuley at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WARRIORS WIN IN THREE SETS
McAuley Catholic pulled out a close third set to earn a 25-14, 20-25, 28-26 win over Golden City.
Taylor Schiefelbein led the Warriors with 19 assists, 13 service points and seven kills, while Liz Motazedi recorded 10 digs and seven kills. Also for McAuley, Carmen Colson contributed 16 digs and seven kills, while Bella Bertoncino had 23 digs.
McAuley is now 15-6-3 on the season and 3-0 in conference action.
Tennis
THOMAS JEFFERSON REACHES FINAL
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The second-seeded Cavaliers defeated Mount Vernon 5-1 in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 11 team tournament.
Thomas Jefferson (9-3) faces top-seeded College Heights Christian (11-0) at 4:30 p.m. today in the championship match. The Cougars also won their semifinal 5-1 over Nevada.
Victories by Audrey Neighmond-Johanna Jeyaraj and Juliana Joseph-Sydney Stamps gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead after doubles. Jeyaraj, Gabriella Laired and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi won their singles matches for the final three points.
Mount Vernon (8-5) received its point from Jessah Anderson-Emilee Smith at No. 3 doubles.
EAGLES FALL, CARDINALS ADVANCE
In semifinal action of the Class 2 District 11 tennis tournament, top-seeded Republic defeated Joplin 6-2, while second-seeded Webb City defeated third-seeded Carl Junction 5-1.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts won the No. 1 doubles match, and Cardenas won the No. 1 singles match.
“Everybody competed well, but we couldn’t pull off the win,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said.
Republic will host Webb City at 4 p.m. today for the district championship.
The individual district tournament begins on Friday at Carthage.
