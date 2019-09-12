WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City High School volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominant 25-11, 25-11 victory over McDonald County on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
Anna Swearengen led the Cardinals with seven aces, six kills and four digs, while Maddy Peeples contributed nine digs and six kills. Also for the Cardinals, Allie Johnson handed out eight assists, Anna Hettinger had seven assists and Ashley Cates chipped in three kills and three digs.
COUGARS WIN ON ROAD
SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian School downed Sarcoxie 25-13, 25-7 on Thursday night.
Riley Chaffee had seven kills for the Cougars (2-0). Other CHC leaders included Catie Secker with five kills and three aces, Emmy Colin with three aces and 16 digs, Kaynahn Burk with three aces among 16 points and Addy Thomas with 14 assists.
BULLDOGS EARN HOME WIN
CARL JUNCTION, Mo.—Carl Junction defeated Aurora 25-11, 25-20 in a nonconference clash between former Big 8 rivals.
Carl Junction’s Salma Lewis slammed 13 kills, while Logan Jones compiled 23 assists, nine digs and four aces. The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.
Brooke Bellamy had eight kills for the Houn’ Dawgs, while Gabriella McVey handed out 15 assists.
Aurora is at Joplin on Monday night, while Carl Junction hosts Lebanon on Tuesday.
TIGERS WIN IN FOUR SETS
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Carthage earned a hard-fought 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16 win over Pittsburg (Kan.) in a best-of-five sets match.
Paige Schrader recorded 16 kills, while Alexa Boyle had 14 kills and 13 digs. Carthage’s Chloe Black had 36 assists, while Isabelle Howrey contributed 14 digs and Olivia Bourgault added 12 digs.
Carthage (5-4) is at the Columbia Hickman Tournament on Saturday.
WILDCATS DROP HOME MATCH
NEOSHO, Mo.—Mount Vernon pulled out a 25-16, 25-17 nonconference road win at Neosho.
Cameryn Cassity and Ellie Johnston had six kills apiece for the Mountaineers, while Solai Pham contribute 13 digs and Lacy Stokes dished out 13 assists.
Ashley Sims compiled nine service points, six assists and five digs to lead the Wildcats, while Shelby Roberts added four kills and Melia Robertson had seven digs.
Both teams return to action on Monday, as Mount Vernon (6-4) is at Monett and Neohso (1-2) hosts Nevada.
TJ WINS AT JASPER
JASPER, Mo.—Thomas Jefferson avenged an early-season loss by beating Jasper 25-17, 25-19.
The Eagles had just beaten the Cavaliers last weekend.
Acelynn Tate, Winni Hiebert and Sonia Carlson had four kills apiece for the Cavaliers, while Kaylee Ball had five assists and Hallie Corle served four aces.
For Jasper, Baylee Jeffries had five kills and Haylee Simpson contributed nine assists.
WARRIORS EARN HOME WIN
McAuley Catholic edged Rich Hill 25-20, 26-24.
The Warriors improved their record to 4-1-2.
Softball
TIGERS SUFFER ROAD LOSS
NIXA, Mo.—Nixa held on late to beat Carthage 9-6 in COC softball action.
The Tigers rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh before the Eagles recorded the final out.
Carthage sophomore Jensen Elder was charged with the loss. She allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Aubrey Willis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, while Natalie Rodriguez, Karlee Kinder and Katie Crowe had two hits apiece.
Nixa’s Maddy Meierer earned the pitching victory after allowing three earned runs. Maya Herman drove in five runs on three hits for the Eagles, while Emily Morton and Meierer chipped in three hits apiece.
Carthage (4-5) will compete at the Ozark Tournament this weekend.
CARDS BEAT TIGERS
OZARK, Mo.—Webb City hiked its season record to 7-1 after an 8-5 road COC win at Ozark.
The Cardinals built an 8-1 lead before the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting.
Haidyn Berry was the winning pitcher. She struck out five in a complete game effort.
Run-scoring base hits by Berry and Karson Culver gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The visitors never trailed.
Tennis
CAVS DROP DUAL
MOUNT VERNON, Mo.—The Mountaineers defeated Thomas Jefferson 7-2 in dual action.
For the Cavaliers, Juliana Joseph defeated Kassidy Anderson at No. 2 singles. Thomas Jefferson’s No. 2 doubles team of Joseph and Sydney Stamps beat Brooke Loftus- Jasmine Sapiel 8-3.
Soccer
McDonald County 2,Carl Junction 1
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Eh Doh Say tallied both goals as the Mustangs held off the Bulldogs.
After a scoreless first half, Say scored an unassisted goal eight minutes into the second half and converted a penalty kick eight minutes later.
Jose Figueroa scored for Carl Junction (1-6) in the 66th minute, assisted by Cameron Simon.
In goal, the Bulldogs’ Dalton Carey and the Mustangs’ Arturo Garcia each made five saves.
Swimming
CARTHAGE SECOND,JOPLIN THIRD AT INVITE
CARTHAGE, Mo.—The host Tigers took second and the Joplin Eagles finished third in the final team standings at Tuesday’s Carthage Invitational swim meet at Fair Acres YMCA.
Blue Springs won the 11-team invite with 333.5 points, while Carthage had 307 and Joplin 290.
Carthage’s Brayden Cole won two events at the meet—the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
The Tigers finished second in the 200 medley relay, with Lucas Carter, Cole, Colby Cox and Alex Dahl competing. The 200 freestyle relay team of Cole, Dahl, Ezekiel Ramirez and Cole Smith were third, while Smith, Ramirez, Cox and Carter took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Also for the Tigers, Dahl finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle, while Zarek Galbraith was fifth in the 100 freestyle and Smith took fifth in the 500 freestyle.
Joplin’s Alex Crawford won the 100 backstroke and also placed second in the 100 butterfly, while teammate Ben Wardlow took first in the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50 freestyle. Also for the Eagles, Zane Reavley took second in two events—the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
The Eagles fared well in the relays. The team of Crawford, Reavley, John Glenn and Wardlow won the 400 freestyle relay, while the same foursome were second in the 200 freestyle relay. Joplin’s Jacob Glenn, Colin Vermillion, Zane Newman and Kohl Cooper were fourth in the 200 medley relay.
Jacob Glenn was sixth in the 100 backstroke, while a pair of Eagles finished seventh in their respective events—John Glenn (200 freestyle) and Newman (500 freestyle).
Nevada’s Ben Hines won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly while also contributing to Nevada’s first place 200 freestyle relay team.
Thomas Jefferson’s Brock Conklin placed seventh in the 100 butterfly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.