WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City hiked its season record to 9-1 with a 25-18, 25-10 nonconference volleyball victory over Seneca on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
Anna Swearegen led the Cardinals with seven kills, while Maddy Peeples contributed five kills, four digs and two aces.
Also for Webb City, Sage Crane had 10 digs and two aces, and Anna Hettinger handed out 11 assists.
The Cardinals went 4-1 at last weekend’s Hillcrest Tournament, earning wins over Camdenton (twice), Cassville and Hillcrest and falling to Jefferson City.
Webb City is at Harrisonville at 5:30 on Thursday.
COUGARS ROLL AT HOME
Playing on its home court, College Heights Christian earned a 25-13, 25-11 win over Jasper.
Emmy Colin contributed 21 service points, four aces and nine digs to lead the Cougars, while Lainey Lett had 13 kills and Addy Thomas handed out 23 assists.
Now 4-0 on the season, College Heights travels to Sheldon on Thursday night.
WARRIORS SWEEP
McAuley Catholic earned a pair of convincing wins on its home court Tuesday, beating Bronaugh 25-15, 25-10 and Exeter 25-5, 25-2.
In the two matches, McAuley’s Elizabeth Motazedi had seven kills, while Isabella Bertoncino added six kills and Taylor Schiefelbein contributed 21 assists.
McAuley (6-1-2) is at Liberal at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
CARTHAGE SWEEPSHELIAS CATHOLIC
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball team downed Helias Catholic 25-13, 25-13 on Tuesday to improve to 12-4-1 on the season.
For the Tigers, Alexa Boyle logged 10 kills and 14 digs while Chloe Black tallied 26 assists and seven digs. Sydnee Dudolski chipped in three service aces, five kills and five digs, and Paige Schrader recorded six kills.
Carthage returns to play on Sept. 24 at Carl Junction.
CARL JUNCTION TOPS LEBANON
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A 14-kill night for Selma Lewis helped lift Carl Junction to a 25-20, 25-23 victory over Lebanon on Tuesday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (3-1) were also aided by Jillian Kennedy, who recorded five blocks, while Jessa Hylton tallied one service ace and Dani Wrensch had 19 digs. Logan Jones chipped in with 27 assists.
Carl Junction is home against McDonald County on Thursday.
Softball
CARDS IMPROVE TO 8-1
WEBB CITY, Mo.—The Webb City softball team improved to 8-1 on the season by recording a 10-0 win over Willard in five innings.
Peyton Hawkins and Keira Jackson recorded three hits apiece to lead the Cardinals, while Stacy Tyndall drove in three runs. Karson Culver drove in two runs on two hits, while Haidyn Berry had two RBI.
Berry was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight, walked none and gave up just one hit in five innings.
Webb City hosts Branson at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NEOSHO BLANKS CJ
NEOHSO, Mo. — Neosho blanked Carl Junction 10-0 in five innings.
Neosho’s Brittany Winchester struck out six and allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the victory. McKaylie Forrest drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while Alivia Campbell had two RBI.
Allison Plumlee and Addie Brock had one hit apiece for the Bulldogs.
Neosho is at Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Carl Junction hosts Willard at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WILDCATS HANDMUSTANGS FIRST LOSS
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats accomplished something Monday no other team has been able to do this fall — beat McDonald County.
Ignited by a four-run fifth inning, Neosho defeated McDonald County 4-1.
Kaitlyn Killion and Lilli Graue drove in two runs apiece for the Wildcats. Neosho’s Kyla Daspit was the winning pitcher. She scattered six hits in seven innings and allowed one run.
The Mustangs suffered a loss for the first time after beginning the season with eight straight wins.
Whitney Kinser had two hits and the lone RBI for the Mustangs, while Jackie Grider also had two hits and scored her team’s run. Madeline McCall took the loss. She struck out nine and allowed four runs on five hits.
McDonald County bounced back nicely on Tuesday by beating Seneca 11-3.
INDIANS TOP BULLDOGS
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A seven-run top of the seventh propelled Seneca to an 11-5 win over Carl Junction on Monday.
Kayla French went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Indians, while Maci Brown and Bailey Lannon contributed two hits apiece. Seneca’s Chelsea Beville struck out 12 in seven innings to earn the pitching victory.
Sammie Sims went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Bulldogs, while Izabella Burgess and Kacie Ford drove in one run apiece.
Jayden Green was charged with the loss. She gave up five earned runs in six innings with two strikeouts.
Tennis
EAGLES DROP HOME DUAL
Ozark defeated Joplin 7-2 in Central Ozark Conference girls tennis action at the JHS athletic complex.
Joplin won the No. 1 singles match and the No. 1 doubles match.
In singles, Astrid Cardenas defeated Abigail Taylor 8-3. In doubles, Cardenas and Emma Watts beat Ozark’s Taylor-Claire Metcalf 8-6.
Ozark pulled out a close win at No. 2 doubles, as Hannah Metcalf-Alena Bulavina defeated Ashley Kurtz-Lilly Masters 8-5. Watts lost to Claire Metcalf 8-5 at No. 2 singles.
Joplin hosts Republic at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
TJ 9, MONETT 0
MONETT, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis picked up a 9-0 sweep over Monett on Tuesday at Monett High School.
In singles play, Audrey Neighmond defeated Diana Rodriguez 8-2, Johanna Jearaj defeated Stacy Hurtado 8-3, Juliana Joseph defeated Giselle Hernandez 8-3, Sydney Stamps defeated Sofia Semerad 8-0, Gabriella Laird defeated Meagan Hull 8-1 and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi defeated Sydney Parrigon 8-3.
In doubles action, Neighmond and Jeyaraj beat Rodriguez and Hurtado 8-2, while Jospeh and Stamps beat Semerad and Hernandez 8-1. The team of Henson and Miyauchi defeated Parrigon and Hull 8-6.
Monett hosts the Monett Invitational today. Thomas Jefferson plays at Webb City on Thursday.
TIGERS EDGE WILDCATS
NEOSHO, Mo. — Carthage nipped Neosho 5-4 in a COC dual.
In singles action, Neosho’s Sarah Werner beat Bailey Rodebush 8-3 at No. 1, while Carthage’s Hadley Hicklin edged Emily Mitchell 8-6 at No. 2.
Neosho’s Michelle Lindsay and Samantha Ortiz won their singles matches, while Isabelle Johnston and Ginger Butler secured wins for the Tigers. Butler’s win was a key one, as she topped Emily Lemus 9-8 (11-9 tie-breaker) at No. 6.
Carthage won two of three doubles matches.
Dixon-Lucy Butler edged Mitchell-Marion 8-6, while Johnston-Ginger Butler defeated Ortiz-Emily Galbraith 8-4. Neosho’s Werner and Lindsey defeated Rodebush-Hicklin 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
SOCCER
TJ 4, Aurora 3
The Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team improved to 3-3 on the season in a 4-3 home triumph over Aurora on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers scored the first three goals of the game and led 3-2 at halftime. Both teams went on to exchange one goal apiece in the second half to bring the game to its final score.
TJ was led by Thomas Hershewe, who netted a pair of goals in the first half. Owen D’amour scored the first goal of the game off an assist by Humza Rehman, and Chase Kellenberger capped the scoring for the Cavaliers with an unassisted goal in the 57th minute.
For Aurora, Lester Perez scored two unassisted goals while Kristopher Lopez accounted for one score on a penalty kick.
Thomas Jefferson hosts the Cavalier Soccer Classic on Friday and Saturday.
