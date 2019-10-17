WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team improved to 24-6 on the season with a 25-10, 25-22 triumph over Republic on Thursday inside the Cardinal Dome.
Anna Hettinger recorded seven assists and five aces for the Cardinals. Anna Swearengen registered six kills and four aces, while Ashley Cates had six digs and Sage Crane chipped in seven digs.
Webb City plays at Carthage on Tuesday at 7.
NIXA TOPS WILDCATS
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho volleyball team was upended by Nixa 25-6, 25-9 on Thursday night at Neosho High School.
Andi Johnson logged four points, two aces and two digs for Neosho (9-15) while Savannah Merriman, Shelby Roberts and Abby Jarvis chipped in one kill apiece.
Neosho returns to play on Monday at Branson.
WARRIORS FALL TO LAMAR
Taylor Schiefelbein recorded a 12-assist night, but the McAuley Catholic volleyball team lost to Lamar 25-14-25-14 on Thursday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
Isabella Bertoncino led the attack for the Warriors (16-8-3) with a team-high five kills while Elizabeth Motazedi chipped in four kills and eight digs.
Lamar leaders included Kyleigh Talbott with eight kills and five blocks, Ryen Willhite with eight kills and eight digs, Emma Johnson with three aces and Cesli Rice with 21 assists.
McAuley plays at home against Wheaton on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Carthage falls to Ozark
CARTHAGE—Carthage fell in two sets 25-19, 25-13 to Ozark on Thursday.
Alexa Boyle led Carthage (21-9-1) with nine kills and three digs, while Sydnee Dudolski finished with five kills and two digs. Isabelle Howrey led the team with five digs, while Chloe Black led the Tigers with 17 assists. Paige Schrader finished with three kills, blocks and digs.
Carthage hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
Prep roundup
