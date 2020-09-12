SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Webb City split six sets during pool play Saturday at the Hillcrest Invitational.
But the Cardinals saved their best volleyball for bracket play, and the Cardinals defeated Camdenton 2-1 (25-16, 12-25, 25-23) in the tournament’s championship match.
The Cardinals (7-1-1) swept Lebanon 25-20, 25-14 and Joplin 25-21, 25-14 to reach the title round. Joplin bounced back and topped Waynesville 25-16, 25-23 to win third-place honors.
Maddy Peeples slammed 52 kills and had just 12 attack errors in the Cardinals’ six matches. She also had 42 digs and five ace serves.
Brenda Lawrence contributed 31 kills and three blocks at the net. Kenzie Storm had 19 kills and 11 blocks, and Kearston made six blocks and served 10 aces.
Setters Kyah Sanborn and Avery Westhoven handed out 63 and 54 assists, respectively, and Sanborn also had 10 kills and 33 digs. Sage Crane contributed 42 digs and seven aces,
Joplin beat Waynesville and Hillcrest and lost to Camdenton in its pool matches.
The Eagles’ tournament leaders included Kaylie Anderson with 50 digs, Addison Saunders with 25 digs, 50 assists and 22 points, Allie Lawrence with 17 kills and 18 points, Angelina Schramm with 14 kills, Aubrey Ritter with 23 kills, 25 digs and 23 points, Baileigh Riley with 25 assists, Kacy Coss with 14 kills and Emma Floyd with 10 kills. Coss and Floyd also had four blocks apiece.
“I thought we started off really strong,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “We were leading Camdenton in the last pool match and then had some errors.
“Against Webb City we struggled with serve-receive and made too many errors against a good Webb City ball club. I was proud of our bounce back against Waynesville. Aubrey and Addie (Saunders) both had great days. Overall it was a good day.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Joplin boys finish fifth
PECULIAR, Mo. — Joplin’s boys came in fifth place and the girls were ninth among big schools in the annual Raymore-Peculiar Invitational.
The Eagles totaled 189 points and trailed Columbia Rock Bridge (43), St. Joseph Central (76), Liberty (92) and Rockhurst (158) in the team standings.
Hobbs Campbell led Joplin with a 25th-place finish in 17:12, and the Eagles’ next four runners were in a pack separated by four seconds — Ian Horton 41, Nicholas Horton 42, Zaben Barnes 44 and Evan Matlock 47.
Joplin’s girls had a team score of 266 points. Rock Bridge also captured the girls crown with 71 points, beating St. Teresa’s Academy by five points.
Alexandra Carson paced Joplin’s girls, taking 19th place in 20:42, and Jennalee Dunn was 21st three seconds back. The Eagles’ other scoring runners: Allie Keizer 45, Sage Mitchell 78 and Mairi Beranek 136.
Carthage also competed in the meet. The Tigers took ninth in the boys standings with 267 points and 18th in the girls standings with 508.
Mariques Strickland, who was third in the Carthage Invitational two days earlier, placed 21st in 17:10. Miguel Solano and Joseph Wyrick came in 55th and 58th, respectively.
Kimberly Hernandez was 96th for Carthage’s top finish in the girls meet, and Lauren Wilson was 99th.
The meet had 23 full teams and 203 runners in the boys division and 21 full teams and 179 runners in the girls division.
SOCCER
Neosho beats Joplin
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a matchup of Central Ozark Conference foes, Neosho defeated Joplin 5-1 Saturday morning in the championship game of the Parkview Invitational.
Joplin entertains Branson on Tuesday night while Neosho plays at Republic.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 20, Joplin 6
The visiting Falcons, ahead 3-2 after one inning, broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the second inning.
Karsyn Phillips with 3-for-5 to lead Glendale’s 20-hit attack.
Bailey Ledford stroked two hits for Joplin (3-7), and Madisyn Tracy drove in two runs. Tracy and Reece Schroer each hit a double.
The Eagles play Tuesday night at Carthage.
Prep roundup
