NIXA, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals had a day to remember at the Central Ozark Conference cross country championships.
The Cardinals swept the boys and girls teams titles on Tuesday at the Inman Elementary School course.
With three of the top five finishers, Webb City’s boys finished with 48 points. Carthage was second with 64, Nixa was third with 87 and Joplin was fourth with 116.
Nixa’s Eros Sustaita was the medalist with a time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds, while Webb City’s Joseph Dawson (16:22) and Haddon Spikereit (16:28) finished second and third, respectively.
Nixa’s William Kershaw was fourth, with Webb City’s Owen Weller fifth. Carthage’s Noah Talamantez was sixth, Neosho’s Kaden Cole took sixth and Carthage’s Mariquis Strickland finished ninth.
Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell finished 13th, while Carthage’s Anderson Ixcol was 14th, Carl Junction’s Logan Carnes took 15th and Webb City’s Roman Borboa finished 16th.
Webb City’s girls won the meet with 67 points. Nixa took second with 75, Carthage was third with 97, Carl Junction was fourth with 98 and Joplin was fifth with 109.
Nixa’s Alicen Ashley was the individual champion with a time of 19:09, while Carthage’s Jenari Lopez took second (19:48) and Webb City’s Riley Hawkins was third (20:01).
Carthage’s Jezuri Lopez was ninth, with Webb City’s Alexia Jimenez and Mileah Metcalf finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.
Joplin was led by Katie Gray’s 12th place finish, while Carl Junction was paced by Kaitlynn Franks’ 13th place showing. Joplin’s Jennalee Dunn finished 15th and Carl Junction’s Mayson Montez and Hannah Franks were 16th and 17th, respectively.
LAMAR’S OVERSTREET, POTTER WIN BIG 8 RACES
GRANBY, Mo. — Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet and Kiersten Potter claimed individual championships at Monday’s Big 8 Conference cross country meet at East Newton High School.
A senior, Overstreet won the boys race in 16:12. Rogersville’s Jay Strausbaugh was a distant second (16:34), and Lamar’s Joe Kremp took third (16:39).
East Newton had four runners finish in the top 11, as Kelton Sorrell was fifth, Jacob Bennion took seventh, Gabe Bergen finished 10th and Garrett Downum was 11th.
Mount Vernon’s Tristan Gaddis placed eighth, and McDonald County’s Garrett Spears was ninth. Other top local finishers included Cassville’s Devon Brookes (12th), McDonald County’s David Lazalde (14th) and Cassville’s Pace Evans (15th).
East Newton (52) and Lamar (69) were the top two teams. It’s East Newton’s 12th title.
A Lamar freshman, Potter won the girls race in 19:50.
Aurora’s Kaci Singer took second (20:06), while Nevada’s Calli Beshore was third (20:24). Aurora’s Aubrey Boatwright finished fourth, Nevada’s Allie Rains was sixth, Lamar’s Kara Morey was ninth, Cassville’s Annie Moore took 11th and Nevada’s Avery Morris was 12th. Monett’s Sadie Camp placed 13th and McDonald County’s Bailey Miller finished 14th.
Nevada (76) and McDonald County (90) were the top two teams on the girls side.
TENNIS
CARDENAS ADVANCES TO STATE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin sophomore Astrid Cardenas defeated Lebanon’s Danessa Howe 6-3, 6-1 at the individual sectional tennis tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex.
With the win, Cardenas punched a ticket to next week’s state tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
CARDINALS DOWN WILDCATS
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team improved to 23-6 on the season with a 25-10, 25-10 win over Neosho on its senior night on Tuesday.
Anna Swearengen led the Cardinals in kills with nine while Maddy Peeples recorded six kills, three aces and seven digs. Anna Hettinger led the team in assists with nine, and Ashley Cates chipped in five kills, two aces and five digs.
Webb City plays host to Republic on Thursday while Neosho (8-19-3) plays host to Nixa.
CARTHAGE FALLS AT BRANSON
BRANSON, Mo. — Despite an 11-kill showing by Alexa Boyle, the Carthage volleyball team dropped to 21-8-1 on the season in a 25-15, 25-13 setback to Branson (26-4) on Tuesday.
Boyle led the Tigers in kills while Chloe Black led the team with 17 assists and tallied five digs. Sydnee Dudolski chipped in one ace and four kills.
Carthage plays host to Ozark at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
TJ ROUTS BRONAUGH
The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-14 home victory over Bronaugh on Tuesday.
Acelynn Tate led the Cavaliers with four kills, six assists and six aces while Kayley Ball recorded five assists and three aces. Winni Hebert tallied three kills and one ace, and Sonia Carlson chipped in three kills.
Thomas Jefferson plays at New Covenant on Thursday.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BEATS PURDY
PURDY, Mo. — Lainey Lett had 10 kills as College Heights Christian (22-1-1) defeated Purdy 25-18, 25-7 in a nonconference match.
The Cougars also received 12 points, five aces and 11 digs from Emmy Colin, five kills from Layne Jackson and 18 assists from Addy Thomas.
College Heights plays host to Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday in a key Ozark 7 Conference match.
SOCCER
CAVALIERS EDGE COUGARS
The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys soccer team bested College Heights Christian 4-3 in penalty kicks to claim a narrow win on Tuesday night.
Both teams scored one goal apiece in the first and second halves to end regulation in a 2-2 tie. Hagen Beck and Connor Yantis both netted one goal for the Cougars while TJ’s Thomas Hershewe accounted for both of his team’s goals.
Following two scoreless overtime periods, the Cavaliers notched penalty-kick makes from Drew Goodhope, Jaydan Arzet, Hershewe and Dylan Dean-Heck. Jacob Bogar, Seth Cummins and Connor Yantis each found the back of the net on their attempts for the Cougars.
Thomas Jefferson finished with a 20-13 shots advantage over College Heights. Colton Hinkle tallied 11 saves for the Cavaliers while Jake Bogar had 18 for the Cougars.
College Heights plays at Barstow on Friday. Thomas Jefferson plays at Riverton on Monday.
CAVS BLAST TITANS
COLUMBUS, Kan. — Thomas Jefferson earned a dominant 10-1 win over Columbus on Monday.
Thomas Hershewe scored four goals for the Cavaliers, while Brock Conklin, Humza Rehman, Kip Atteberry, Evan D’Amour, Drew Goodhope and Chase Kellenberger all added one goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Desi Hix made eight saves for the Cavaliers.
