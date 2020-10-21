WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City cruised to the team championship in the Central Ozark Conference boys swimming meet on Tuesday night at the Cardinals' Buck Miner Swim Center.
The Cardinals accumulated 338 points, and Ozark was a distant second with 208. Joplin edged Carthage 186-181 for third place, followed by Republic 134 and Nixa 114.
Webb City won four events and also posted six second places and three thirds.
The Cardinals' champions were Carson Forcum in diving, Micah Brouwer in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200 medley relay team of Judah Ritchie, Brouwer, Emiliano Vasquez and Ethan Shipley and the 400 freestyle relay team of Steve Kenlee, Vasquez, Cody Herndon and Shipley.
Second places for Webb City were Shipley in the 200 and 100 freestyle, Vasquez in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Zion Wood in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team of Kenlee, Wood, Brouwer and Herndon.
Joplin's Ben Wardlow won the 50 freestyle, and he anchored the Eagles' winning 200 freestyle relay team. Zane Reavley, Jonah Hensley and Zane Newman swam the first three legs.
Second-place finishers from Joplin were the 200 medley relay team (Reavley, Wardlow, Newman, Hensley) and Newman in the 500 freestyle.
Carthage's top finishes were third places by Ezekiel Ramirez in the 100 freestyle and Kellen Frieling in the 100 backstroke.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lamar boys claim Big 8 title
NIXA, Mo — Lamar High School's boys cross country team can be called champions again.
For the time since 2017, the Tigers won the Big 8 Conference meet, defeating two-time defending champion East Newton 44-49 on Monday at the Inman Elementary School course.
The Patriots have defeated Lamar in almost every other race this season, but the Tigers had four of the top 15 finishers.
Lamar's Joe Kremp won the race in 16 minutes, 12 seconds on the 5,000 meter course. That was nearly 12 seconds ahead of Rogersville's Landon Hendrickson.
The other three top finishers for the Tigers were senior Ethan Pittsenbarger (fourth place, 16:49), sophomore Quinton Webb (10th, 18:18) and junior Jacob Morrison (15th, 18:37).
East Newton was led by junior standout Kelton Sorrell, who finished third with a time of 16 minutes, 29 seconds. The Patriots Gabe Bergen (17:00) placed fifth while Chase Sorrell (17:20) came in at seventh.
Monett had a pair of top 10 finishers —Julio Cruz Jr (17:07) at sixth and Jose Salas Esquivel (18:13), who came in eighth.
Nevada's Kaden Padgett was ninth (18:14).
Rogersville earns girls title
NIXA, Mo —The girls race wasn't as close as the boys, with Rogersville claiming the title with a score of 47 points.
East Newton came in second with 60, followed by Lamar 60, Monett 81 and Springfield Catholic 95. East Newton took second place with a higher sixth-place finisher as the Tigers ran only five girls.
Lamar sophomore Kiersten Potter won the race in 19:19, followed by Aubrey Boatwright of Aurora (20:20), Reagan Smith of Marshfield (20:41), Rilee Simons of Mount Vernon (20:52) and Ellie Hicks of East Newton (21:18).
The second five included East Newton's Alonna Eytcheson (seventh) and Nevada's Allie Rains (eighth) and Cassville's Jordyn Stafford (ninth) and Lamar's Kara Morey (10th).
