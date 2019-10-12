WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City won the third-place match at the Lori Endicott Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday at Willard High School.
The Cardinals went 3-2 on the day.
Webb City (22-6) lost to Rogersville 25-16, 25-16 in the tourney opener, but the Cardinals then beat Cassville 25-17, 25-12 and Fair Grove 25-22, 25-17.
In the semifinals, Willard defeated Webb City 25-14, 25-16. The Cardinals topped Aurora 25-14, 25-17 for third place.
For the tourney, Webb City junior outside hitter Maddy Peeples contributed 24 kills, 20 digs and five aces, while senior outside hitter Anna Swearengen compiled 25 kills and seven aces.
Also for the Cardinals, Ashley Cates had 12 kills and 22 digs, Sage Crane contributed 27 digs, Abby Stork had 20 digs and Talyn Smith chipped in 17 kills, eight digs and six blocks. Webb City’s Anna Hettinger handed out 38 assists, and Allie Johnson added 35 assists.
Rogersville defeated Willard in the title match.
Webb City hosts Neosho at 5:30 on Tuesday night.
Softball
TIGERS GO 1-2 AT HOME;MUSTANGS SWEEP
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage went 1-2 on Saturday at Fair Acres Sports Complex.
Carthage defeated Stoutland 3-1, lost to Kearney 11-4 and suffered a 9-5 setback to Boonville.
Against Stoutland, Kate Potter earned the complete-game victory. She struck out six, scattered eight hits and walked none.
Karlee Kinder went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Averi Heese had the team’s other RBI. Aubrey Willis and Landry Cochran both had one hit and one run scored.
Against Kearney, Kinder went 4-for-4, while Katie Crowe and Jordan Miller contributed two hits apiece. Jensen Elder took the loss after allowing five runs in five innings. Potter pitched the final two frames.
Kearney’s Sierra Culver drove in five runs on three hits, including a home run and a double. The Bulldogs, who also beat Boonville 15-6, recorded 19 hits against the Tigers.
Boonville rode a six-run sixth inning to get past the Tigers.
Cochran drove in three run on two hits, including a homer, for the Tigers. Also for the hosts, Kinder had two hits and an RBI, while Willis scored twice.
Emily Calhoon pitched one inning and allowed a run. Elder went six innings in the circle and struck out five and allowed six earned runs.
Boonville’s Kourtney Kendrick went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Abby Pulliam was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine and allowed three earned runs.
Also at Carthage, McDonald County went 2-0 on the day, hammering Oak Park 20-2 before beating Jefferson City 6-0.
In the lopsided opener, Rita Santillan, Kristin Cornell, Reagan Myrick, Whitney Kinser and Madeline McCall had three hits apiece for the Mustangs. Kinser drove in five runs and hit two home runs, while Santillan had four RBI. Alexa Hopkins was the winning pitcher.
Against Jefferson City, McCall went 2-for-3 with three RBI and also earned the victory. McCall allowed just three hits and struck out 11 in six innings.
Also for the Mustangs, Santillan, Kinser and Grider had two hits apiece.
Carthage is at Lamar on Monday, while McDonald County hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
WEBB CITY DROPS ROAD GAME
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Webb City suffered a 10-0 loss to Rock Bridge in nonconference action on Saturday.
Webb City fell to 18-6, while Rock Bridge hiked its record to 22-6.
Rock Bridge pitcher Ella Schouten tossed a six-inning perfect game, as she struck out 11.
Rock Bridge’s Margo Frossard drove in three runs, while Maddie Snider and Schouten had two hits apiece.
Webb City’s Haidyn Berry surrendered five earned runs on eight hits in three innings with two strikeouts. Bayleigh Carrier gave up three runs on two hits in two innings.
Webb City has two games remaining in the regular season, as the Cardinals host Kickapoo at 4:30 on Monday before a road date at McDonald County on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Webb City will meet either No. 4 Willard or No. 5 Carthage at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 11 tournament at Carthage.
