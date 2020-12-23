SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wright brothers flew high again on Tuesday night, combining for 38 points to lead the Joplin boys basketball team to a 70-66 victory at Parkview.
The Eagles improved their record to 5-2.
Freshman All Wright captured game honors with 24 points, including 19 in the first half. Older brother Always, a junior, added 14 points with 12 of those coming in the second half. Dominick Simmons also finished in double figures.
Elijah Whitney poured in a game-high 30 points for Parkview.
Joplin led 38-30 at halftime and 57-51 at the end of the third frame. Despite the Vikings outscoring them 15-13 in the fourth quarter, Joplin held on for the non-conference win.
The Eagles start up play in the Kaminsky Classic on Jan. 7.
Mount Vernon girls 71, Neosho 32
NEOSHO, Mo — Mount Vernon girls remained unbeaten with a dominating non-conference victory over Neosho on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers are now 6-0 under second-year coach Grant Berendt.
Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston paced Mount Vernon, combining for 48 points. Stokes scored 25 points and Johnston had 23.
Johnston tallied 14 points in the first half, with 11 in the opening period alone. Stokes had 10 in the opening half.
Neosho fell to 5-2. Senior guard Olivia Hixson scored 13 points for the Wildcats, while sophomore Karlie Ellick scored nine and Baylie Bowers contributed four.
Mount Vernon plays Clever in the Pink and White Tournament in Springfield on Dec. 28. The Wildcats will participate at the Weaubleau Tournament starting on the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.