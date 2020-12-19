SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wright brothers combined for 46 points to spark Joplin past Springfield Central 60-54 Friday night in a nonconference basketball game at The Pit.
According to Central High School, this was the 158th game between the Bulldogs and a Joplin team (JHS, Parkwood and Memorial) since the series began in 1903.
All Wright, a freshman, captured game honors with 25 points, including 18 in the second half. Always Wright, a junior, netted 13 points in the first half and finished with 21.
The Eagles (4-2) saw a 14-5 first-quarter lead sliced to 26-24 at halftime, but Joplin outscored the Bulldogs 21-13 in the third stanza to open a 10-point advantage.
Sterling Vinson led Central with 17 points, and Antonio Starks-Fewell chipped in with 12.
The Eagles were scheduled to play today, but their game against Parsons in the 4 States Challenge was canceled when Parsons paused its boys winter sports for the rest of the year. Later the Eagles had a road game planned this afternoon at Rogers, Arkansas, but Rogers called Friday afternoon and said its team was going into quarantine.
As a result, Joplin’s next game is Tuesday night at Springfield Parkview.
Webb City boys 74,Bentonville West 71
CENTERTON, Ark. — A big third quarter lifted the Cardinals (3-1) past Bentonville West.
Webb City trailed 40-31 af halftime but outscored Bentonville West 25-13 in the third period to take a three-point lead. Both teams scored 18 points in the final eight minutes.
Nickhai Howard poured in 26 points to lead Webb City, and Mekhi Garrard had 14.
The Cardinals are back in action today at home against Pittsburg at 2 p.m. in the 4 States Challenge at the Cardinal Dome. The game starts 4 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled.
Mount Vernon girls 70, Carthage 52
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston combined for 48 points as the Mountaineers (5-0) rallied in the second half to win the nonconference game.
Stokes, a Missouri Southern signee, captured game honors with 27 points, and Johnston hit three 3-pointers while contributing 21 points. Cameryn Cassity added 10 points for Mount Vernon, which trailed 32-25 at hafltime but outscored Carthage 21-10 in the third quarter and 24-10 in the final stanza.
Kianna Yates and Hailey Fullerton tallied 17 points apiece for the Tigers (7-3). Yates hit four treys, one more than Fullerton.
Galena girls 44, McAuley 33
GALENA, Kan. — Mia Sarwinski and Riley McMenar scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs past McAuley Catholic.
Raylynn Downey added nine points for Galena, which led 22-17 at halftime.
Kennedy DeRuy paced the Warriors with nine points, and Abbey Cahalan had eight.
CHC GIRLS 50, NEW COVENANT 30
Khloe Burk made three triples and tallied 20 points as College Heights Christian downed New Covenant on Friday at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars (8-1) jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the first quarter and later went on a 15-4 run in the third to balloon their lead to 41-25 by the start of the final quarter.
Burk also tallied four assists and two steals to go along with her game-high scoring total. Grace Bishop added 14 points and four assists, while Catie Secker recorded four points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Isabel Rohlfing and Lillie Bodeen led New Covenant with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Webb City girls 48, Bentonville West 43
CENTERTON, Ark. —Facing a 36-31 deficit at the end of the third quarter, Webb City (3-4) outscored Bentonville West 17-7 in the final quarter.
Sierra Kimbrough paced the Cardinals with 21 points, and Jaydee Duda contributed 14 points.
The Cardinals welcome Pittsburg to the Cardinal Dome at 7:30 on Monday night.
Prep roundup
