REPUBLIC, Mo — In an upset, third-seeded Carthage (18-11) knocked off second-seeded Republic (14-6) in a 6-0 semifinal game on Wednesday at Bervin White Memorial Softball Complex.
The Tigers will play top-seeded Kickapoo (22-3) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the district title.
Carthage was spearheaded by hurler Jensyn Elder, who tossed a seven-inning two-hitter. She struck out four batters and only had two walks.
The Tigers' offense pushed across tallies in the second, third and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead. Carthage capped its scoring with a three-run seventh.
Landry Cochran led the Tigers' 12-hit attack with a three-hit game. Cochran picked up a double and an RBI and also came around to score twice. Makayla Jennings knocked in a pair of runs off singles while Presley Probert hit a solo home run.
Avery Romans got the start for Republic, throwing all seven innings. She gave up six earned runs on 12 hits. AJ Fenske and Mara Lakey had Republic’s only two hits.
Seneca advances to face Ava
ROGERSVILLE, Mo —Due to COVID-19 issues, second-seeded Cassville (12-11) was forced to forfeit its Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal game against Seneca (3-17).
The Indians advance to the semifinals and will take on Ava at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Aurora falls to Ava
Three-seeded Ava defeated six-seeded Aurora 11-1.
The Tigers improved to 18-2 while the Houn' Dawgs ended the season 6-15.
Keeley Akers went a perfect 4-for-4 and finished a home run short of the cycle. Akers tripled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fourth and doubled in the fifth.
The Bears scored five runs in the fourth inning, led by Olivia Gastineau, Akers, Macee Cutbirth and Devin Rowe, who all drove in runs in that frame.
Julia Henry was in the circle for Ava. She allowed five hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven and walking one. The Bears collected 14 hits in the game.
For Aurora, Nailely Martinez lasted four innings and allowed 10 runs on 12 hits. The Houn Dawgs had five hits.
Nevada's season ends
VERSAILLES, Mo —Nevada's season came to an end in a nail-biting 7-5 loss to Fatima (12-11) in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3 District 5 tournament at VHS Sports Complex.
Abby Harder was in the circle for Nevada (11-12) and suffered the loss. She gave up seven runs (five earned) on six hits over six innings of work. The right-hander struck out one batter and issued four walks.
The Tigers tallied nine hits total, including multi-hit games from Tylin Heatman, Harder and Kirstin Buck. Buck had a three-run homer and finished with four RBI.
SOCCER
Ozark 6, Joplin 1
OZARK, Mo. — The Tigers scored twice in the first eight minutes en route to the Central Ozark Conference victory.
Andrew Taylor scored Joplin's goal with five minutes left in the first half, assisted by Brady Carter.
Ozark held a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal. Eagles goalkeeper Brayden Anderson made 11 saves.
Joplin (5-11) entertains College Heights Christian at 4:30 p.m. today.
