AURORA, Mo. — With the season on the line, a pitcher’s duel went McDonald County’s way.
The top-seeded Mustangs defeated third-seeded Seneca 3-0 on Friday in the championship game of the Class 3 District 12 softball tournament at Aurora High School.
McDonald County’s Madeline McCall earned the victory after tossing a one-hit shutout while striking out 11. In a stellar outing, McCall did not walk or hit a batter. She threw 93 pitches, 66 for strikes.
Seneca’s Chelsea Beville was also impressive in the circle. Beville took the loss, but only surrendered three hits, including a home run, while striking out 12. Beville, who walked just one batter, threw 99 pitches, with 73 strikes.
The Mustangs scored a run in the second inning when Whitney Kinser reached on a dropped third strike and later scored on a passed ball.
The score held up until the sixth, when the Mustangs added two insurance runs.
Rita Santillan reached on an error, ending up on second. Santillan advanced to third on Kristin Cornell’s sacrifice and then scored on Reagan Myrick’s sacrifice fly to center. Kinser then smacked a home run to center, making it 3-0.
Seneca’s Kayla French reached on an error in the first inning and the Indians' lone hit was recorded by Bailey Lannon in the third inning. Seneca (14-12) did not have a baserunner after the third inning.
McDonald County’s Kinser, Myrick and Kaylee Eberley had one hit apiece.
The Mustangs (21-2) now await the winner of District 11, as Rogersville (22-6) and host Reeds Spring (18-5) square off at noon today.
The sectional game will be played on Wednesday.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 13
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Nevada punched its ticket to a Class 3 sectional with a 3-2 win over Pleasant Hill in the District 13 championship.
The Tigers will host their sectional on Wednesday and will play either Odessa or Oak Grove, who play each other in a district championship game today at 2 in Raytown.
Nevada (15-8) finished with just four hits in the game but managed to push across three runs in the second and fourth innings.
In the bottom of the second, the Tigers drew first blood on an RBI triple to right field by Kirstin Buck. Two batters later, Buck was plated from third on a sacrifice fly by Maleigha Hinton to put Nevada up 2-0.
After a one-run showing for Pleasant Hill in the top of the fourth, Nevada responded in the bottom frame when Hinton scored on a wild pitch.
After scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings, Pleasant Hill drew a two-out double in the top of the seventh and then plated its first run on an RBI single. However, the next at-bat resulted in a pop out to bring the game to a close.
Abby Harder tossed a complete game for Nevada, limiting Pleasant Hill to one earned run on eight hits while striking out three batters.
