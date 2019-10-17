AURORA, Mo. — Top-seeded McDonald County defeated Carl Junction 10-2 on Thursday in the Class 3 District 12 tournament semifinals.
Carl Junction struck first with a run in the top of the third, but McDonald County answered with five runs in the bottom half. The Bulldogs pushed across a single tally in the next frame, but once again, the Mustangs answered with three runs. McDonald County added two more run in the fifth.
Reagan Myrick led McDonald County at the plate with two hits, one a double and four RBI, while Rita Santillan had two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Madeline McCall doubled on the way to two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Saedra Allen and Addie Brock each had hits for Carl Junction.
Alexa Hopkins earned the win after allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, two walks and five strikeouts in six innings.
Allen took the loss after allowing 10 runs, four earned, on nine hits, two walks and five strikeouts in six innings.
McDonald County battles third-seeded Seneca (13-11) in the district championship at 5 p.m. today.
Seneca pitcher Chelsea Beville limited second-seeded Monett to one hit in seven innings as the Indians claimed a 2-1 win in the second semifinal.
Seneca drew first blood in the top of the fifth when Sierra Lannon drove in Maci Brown on a sacrifice fly to center field. Brown reached earlier in the inning by drawing a leadoff walk.
The Indians added another run in the next inning with Kayla French advancing to home plate on a double steal.
Facing a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Monett’s Kaesha George logged a leadoff single and later scored on a dropped third strike to bring the Cubs (11-11) within a run with one out. But the Seneca defense took over from there and retired back-to-back batters on a ground out and pop out to end the game.
Sierra Lannon led Seneca at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI. The Indians finished with four hits total.
Monett pitcher Caitlyn Calhoun pitched a complete game and surrendered one earned run.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 13
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Top-seeded Nevada run-ruled Harrisonville 15-5 in five innings to advance to the Class 3 District 13 championship game.
The Tigers (14-8) will take on tournament host Pleasant Hill tonight in the district title game at 6.
Nevada, registering 13 hits on the night, jumped out to a 7-2 lead and then outscored Harrisonville (8-14) 8-1 in the final two frames.
Hailee Lundine and Kirstin Buck did most of the damage at the plate for Nevada, logging three hits and three RBI apiece. Buck finished with one double and two singles while Lundine tallied a triple and two singles. Tylin Heatherman also had a three-hit showing and finished with a pair of RBI, and Abby Harder accounted for one single and two RBI.
Harder also started in the pitcher’s circle and went 4 2/3 innings, limiting Harrisonville to three earned runs on eight hits while striking out two batters. Maggie Leisure closed the game for Nevada and struck out the first and only batter she faced.
