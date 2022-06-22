Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column
Last edition, we focused the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 16 Baseball Tournament and the NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf National Championship.
The focus of this article will be on several major sporting events we will be hosting or sponsoring over this upcoming week.
The first major event to begin this week is the Region 16 AAU Track and Field National Qualifier. This track meet begins Thursday and ends Sunday late afternoon.
We are expecting somewhere around 2,500 competitors from the ages of 6 to 18 at this four-day track and field meet. AAU Track will be in full swing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with many of the events being held during those days.
We are hosting the event at Bulldog Stadium in Carl Junction, apart from one event — the steeple chase at Pittsburg State.
The top finishers in this competition based on each age group will be advancing to the AAU Track and Field National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 30th to August 6th.
It has been several years since we have hosted the Region 16 National Qualifier in the Joplin area, and we are excited to have them back.
Also, this weekend, we have partnered with Parkwood Tournaments and the Heart of America Tournaments (HOAT) for the AABC Baseball World Series Qualifier Tournament.
This is a huge and widely popular qualifying tournament with currently 54 baseball teams (over 756 players) registered playing at multiple Joplin and Joplin area ballparks, including Carl Junction, Carthage, Seneca and Neosho.
The last couple of events this weekend includes two golf tournaments. The first is at Schifferdecker celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the golf course.
This tournament includes over 220 golfers all here to play on a wonderful public course while celebrating the amazing history of our own local municipal golf course that has been the feature of many articles this spring written by our very own Joplin region historian, Brad Belk.
The second golf tournament is the “Show Me Classic” golf tournament held at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. This has always been a members’ favorite for the camaraderie, activities and fireworks held at the club for the tournament.
So fundamentally, we are hoping that you, as the reader, can have a few take-a-ways from this article.
First, be ready to wait in lines (or call ahead for reservations) if you are planning on going out on the town for dinner. The restaurants and stores will be busy.
Second, please continue to be the great hosts to the thousands of visitors to our community this weekend.
Joplin has always been a supportive community for outside events, and this shouldn’t be any different. We hope that they have a wonderful championship experience and choose to come back to Joplin again.
As always, it is vital to thank all of you for your support of the events and in particular we want to thank our many sponsors that make these events so memorable for the athletes, coaches and fans.
