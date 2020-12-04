CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin heavyweight wrestler Gunner Price picked up a second-period fall over Carl Junction’s Reese Bonjour in the final match to lift the Eagles to a thrilling 36-34 dual win on Thursday night at Carl Junction High School.
Joplin, which improved to 2-0 on the season, won six of 13 matches and received a forfeit at the 120-pound weight class.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Joplin coach Jeremy Finley said. “It was nice to come out with a win. We had our downs at times throughout the night, but we fought through and got a team win.”
Three consecutive falls by Rocky Walker (126), Josiah Vaughn (132) and Reese Macios (138) gave Joplin a 24-6 advantage in the early stages of the dual.
Following a second-period fall by Carl Junction’s Mekhi McGarry at 145, Joplin’s Jack Stanley earned a pivotal 6-4 decision over Lucas Watkins at 152 to put the Eagles up 27-12.
After a third-period fall by Carl Junction’s Cole Stewart at 160 and a 10-7 decision by Joplin’s Drew VanGilder at 170, the Eagles held a 30-18 lead with four matches remaining in the dual.
The Bulldogs picked up steam in the upper weights and won three straight matches — a major decision by Javon White (182) and falls by Jesse Cassatt (195) and Brennan Carey (220) — to take a brief 34-30 lead on the Eagles with just the heavyweight bout remaining.
“Then that heavyweight match was probably the most exciting match of the night,” Finley said. “It was an exciting win and quite an effort by Gunner to pull that one out for us.”
The start of the dual saw Carl Junction’s Lukas Walker and Max Matthews claim back-to-back decisions at 106 and 113.
BASKETBALL
KICKAPOO GIRLS 67,CARTHAGE 58
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Kickapoo girls basketball team jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and never looked back as it handed Carthage its first loss of the season on the second day of the Carthage Lady Tigers Basketball Invitational on Thursday.
Carthage (2-1) dropped to 1-1 in the tournament and caps the event with a game against Webb City on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers had two double-digit scorers in Hailey Fullerton and Kianna Yates, who finished with 20 and 15 points, respectively. Presley Probert and Lauren Wilson chipped in six points apiece.
“We played a really good game against a really good opponent,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “If we continue to play this well and this relentless every game, we will win a lot of ball games this year.”
Isabella Fontleroy paced the scoring for Kickapoo with 20 points, while Inoya Green added 16 points and Kya Johnson 11 points.
Miller defeated Lamar 70-37 in the first game of Thursday’s slate.
The tournament continues today with a 6 p.m. matchup between Kickapoo and Webb City.
WHEATON GIRLS 68,MCAULEY 53
DIAMOND, Mo. — Trailing after the first quarter, Wheaton moved out to 33-26 lead at halftime and never looked back in defeating McAuley Catholic 68-53 in the Gem City Classic on Thursday night.
Brody Prewitt led Wheaton and all scorers with 20 points. He was aided by Jack Mitchell’s 15 and Kelton Park’s 11.
Scoring in double figures for McAuley were Thomas Black with 18 points, Matthew Dohmen 14 and Daniel Wagner 12.
McAuley will play for seventh place at 7:30 p.m. today.
