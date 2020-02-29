Wrestlers Claire Pritchett of Nevada and Joseph Semerad of Monett are the Globe athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 22.
CLAIRE PRITCHETT
A sophomore who has split time wrestling and playing basketball this winter, Pritchett finished sixth at the MSHSAA Girls State Championships in Columbia at the 235-pound weight class to become Nevada’s first female state placer in program history.
"It definitely takes someone special to do the things she’s been doing,” Nevada coach David Hawks said. “Claire is just the definition of that. She’s always working hard. There were days over Christmas break where she was at the school for six hours straight, practicing wrestling and then going straight to basketball. So she’s definitely dedicated in what she does, and you can tell. Just a special athlete and a special talent.”
Pritchett clinched her top-six placement by defeating St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner by 7-3 decision in the bubble round of the consolation bracket. As a 4-seed, she finished the week 3-3 despite suffering a first-round loss to 1-seed Triniya Walker by a 7-1 decision.
JOSEPH SEMERAD
The senior capped his prep wrestling career with a third individual state title at the MSHSAA Championships by defeating Benton senior Cristian Dixon by 3-2 decision in the Class 2 138-pound finals match.
With a 4-0 record on the week, Semerad finished his career with 194 total wins — the highest career wins total in Monett history.
“Joey put his foot down and wrestled his heart out, because that kid he was wrestling (in the finals) was tough,” Monett coach Daryl Bradley said. “He was hand fighting, he was physical and he was big. I’ve had great kids and I’ve had those kids that refuse to lose. I just love Joey’s spirit and his never-quit attitude. He’s never out of a match, and that finals match showed it.”
Semerad’s individual championship run helped Monett clinch a second consecutive team state championship as the Cubs edged Odessa 149.5-142 at the top of the Class 2 standings.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on March 1 will be based on performances from Feb. 24-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.