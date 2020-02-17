Local professional boxing fans have two live options in the next month.
For starters, Kansas Crossing Casino will host “Clash at the Crossing 2” on Saturday night.
The event will feature a mix of boxing and mixed martial arts matches.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday night, with the fights scheduled to begin at 7. Tickets start at $25, with premium table seats available for $100. Fans must be 21 years old to attend the event.
In the pro boxing main event, Neosho resident Ethan “Mad Dog” Cooper (4-0) will face Kevin Brown (2-8) in a super middleweight bout. Cooper trains with Dallas Cook at Heartland Boxing Gym in Galena, Kansas.
In other scheduled bouts, Chris Thompson squares off against Jarrett Walden, Jake Robinson meets Brian Clements, Edward Quinn takes on Luis Galaviz, Louis Jimeniz meets Maurice Hicks and Jody Linthicum takes on Lucas Queen.
There are two pro MMA bouts scheduled: Robert Perry meets Chris McKee, and Bobby Kelley takes on Matt Reed.
There will also be a number of amateur MMA bouts.
For more information, call 620-240-4400.
Next, Buffalo Run Casino and Resort will present “World Fighting Championships 124” on March 14.
Tickets options start at $30. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the fights to begin at 8. Fans of all ages can attend.
A number of Cook’s Heartland Boxing Gym fighters, including Joe Carriker and Cooper, are scheduled to compete on the card.
There will be a number of amateur fights, as well.
For more information, call 918-542-7140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.