CARTHAGE, Mo. — It all came down to Presley Probert.
With runners on the corners and one out and the outcome of the game hanging in balance, Probert didn't just tie the game with one swing of the bat.
She ended it.
The senior cleanup hitter lined a two-run walk-off double to left field as Carthage knocked off Central Ozark Conference powerhouse Ozark 5-4 on Thursday afternoon at the Fair Acres Sports Complex.
Stephanie Ray's Tigers (18-11, 7-2 COC)) are playing arguably their best softball to date as Carthage is now on a eight-game winning streak.
The Tigers' bottom of the seventh was ignited by Mary Richmond, who reached first base on a fielding error to open the inning. Kate Potter followed with a single and Landry Cochran dropped down a bunt to set up runners at the corners for Carthage.
Ozark took a 3-1 lead in the fourth — off an RBI single from Karissa Roberts and RBI triple from Missouri State commit Abby Ford who later came around on a passed ball.
Then in the sixth, Ozark added an insurance tally when Courtney Merrell knocked in an RBI single.
But Carthage responded when Jordyn Jones and Jensyn Elder collected back-to-back RBI singles to trim the deficit to 4-3.
Probert paced Carthage's 10-hit attack with a pair of hits and three runs driven in. Richmond added two hits and scored two runs.
In the circle, Elder continued to do Elder-like things. She fanned 10 batters over seven innings of three-run ball.
Ford led Ozark (18-7) with two hits and an RBI. Jordyn Foley suffered the loss for Ozark.
Carthage competes in its 22nd annual invitational on Friday and Saturday.
