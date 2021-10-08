The way Missouri Southern head coach Atiba Bradley sees it, there’s no time for hangovers when competing in a rigorous and unforgiving MIAA football campaign.
Perhaps that’s especially true for the Lions this week after suffering a heartbreaking 20-16 setback to rival Pittsburg State last weekend. Southern (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) now looks to hit the reset button as it shifts attention to this Saturday’s road contest against Lincoln (0-4, 0-4) in Jefferson City, Mo.
Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
“We strongly believe in no hangovers,” Bradley said Wednesday in a weekly press conference at MSSU’s North Endzone Facility. “So whether you get a big, big win and you’re sky high, you’ve got to come down eventually. We took a big loss, and the fashion that we took the loss was kind of gut-wrenching. But you have to move on and you can’t let the previous week affect the next week.”
That said, the late-game rally by the Gorillas that stole the win away from MSSU last Saturday doesn’t overshadow the improvement the team has made through its first five weeks of the season.
The last three games specifically have trended upward. Following a narrow 21-17 setback to Northeastern State in Week 2, the Lions stunned Central Oklahoma with a late go-ahead touchdown that gave the Lions their first win over the Bronchos since 2013.
MSSU then made more offensive strides in a 42-21 setback to Fort Hays State in Week 4, recording 320 yards of total offense while redshirt freshman quarterback Dawson Herl completed 24 of 31 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown.
“The one thing we’re starting to see is our level of execution go up,” Bradley said of his team’s offense. “Unfortunately, it took a minute to get it going. But I’ve talked about it before. This stuff takes time. … We’re on Game 6 now. (Herl) still hasn’t played a full season yet, and he’s only thrown to these guys for a spring and a fall. So it takes time to develop that relationship.”
Then came last week’s unexpected defensive slugfest with Pittsburg State — a team that had just one loss on the year and received several votes in the Division II national rankings poll prior to the rivalry clash at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Southern limited the Gorillas to just 10 points through the first three three quarters and held a 16-10 lead midway through the fourth.
“I think the most impressive thing about our defense is that they don’t flinch,” Bradley said. “We’ve faced teams week in and week out that are having success, and our guys continue to keep their chests puffed out and we find ways to make plays in the red zone. That’s so important because we’re not at a point where we’re going to keep people off the scoreboard. The football in this league is too good. But you have to have the ability that, when you give up a play, you know it’s not over until they cross the goal line.”
PSU ultimately survived thanks to 10 quick points in the final seven minutes of the game. The go-ahead touchdown — a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mak Sexton to Christian Carter — was set up by a 51-yard punt return by Caleb Lewis.
“Again, it was a tough way to lose,” Bradley said. "We were obviously right there. … We have to take the successes we had against Pitt and build on them.”
Southern is now matched up against a Lincoln team that hasn’t won a game since mid-October of 2019. The Blue Tigers ride a 10-game losing streak and have been outscored by an average of 44.5 points per game this season.
“A lot of times I look at them and I compare them to us,” Bradley said of Lincoln. “They’ve got a couple guys that are very capable, but they’re struggling to find their footing just like us. But listen, they belong in the MIAA. They’re a young program. I think Coach (Malik) Hoskins has been over there for two years now. They have some guys who can make plays, but they just haven’t been able to do it consistently.”
The game between MSSU and Lincoln will mark the MIAA's first between two African-American head coaches.
Southern has won its last eight games against Lincoln and leads the all-time series 9-2. The last meeting resulted in a 38-14 win for the Lions in 2019 in Jefferson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.