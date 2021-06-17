Calen Protaskey had a feeling he was due for a big night at the plate.
He wasn’t wrong.
After going hitless in 13 consecutive plate appearances, the Joplin Outlaws catcher got just what the doctor ordered on Thursday night as he went 4 for 4 with one home run, seven RBI and two runs scored to help lead Joplin to a 16-6 run-rule victory over the Chillicothe Mudcats at Joe Becker Stadium.
“I was for sure due,” Protaskey said. “It was rough for a while. I started the year off with a bomb and then went a while with nothing else. But tonight it finally clicked. It felt good, and hopefully that means I’m in the groove now.”
It was a big night in general for the Joplin offense, which tallied 17 hits and scored runs in six of the seven innings played. The Outlaws’ run in the bottom of the seventh clinched the run-rule, and Protaskey was fittingly the one to end it as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate the game-ending run.
The triumph snapped a two-game skid for the Outlaws and improved their season record to 6-5.
“Guys were seeing the ball and hitting it all over the yard,” said Protaskey, a sophomore-to-be for Iowa Western Community College. “It was awesome, and that’s all you can ask for. It felt good to come out and hit like that after a long road trip.”
“I think that day off was heavenly after a five-day road trip where you’re sleeping in hotels and not really eating the greatest,” Joplin coach Chris Dawson said. “Being able to get home and take the day off to just relax and get the bodies going was good for our guys. … We weren’t happy with our offense after Monday and Tuesday in Clarinda. So we just kind of challenged our offense Tuesday after the game, and they came out and responded.”
The Mudcats got a two-out rally started in the top of the first inning to go up 2-0 before Joplin took its first advantage with five runs on four hits in the bottom half. The frame was highlighted by a two-RBI single by Protaskey, RBI singles by Cade Lott and Jeb Jenkins and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Lawson Faria.
Joplin added to its lead in the second when Lott hit a grounder to second base to plate Logan Cline from third. Then two batters later, Brett Weimers drove a ball off the top of the fence in left field for an RBI double that put Joplin up 7-2.
Jenkins kept the offensive momentum going for Joplin in the third. With no outs and Protaskey standing on first, the Eastern Oklahoma State product drove a hit to the gap in left-center field for an RBI double that gave his team an 8-2 lead.
Chillicothe got two runs back in the top of the fourth after loading the bases with no outs. A grounder to second base by Max Huntley resulted in a double play but plated one run from third, and then a grounder to third by Josh Swinehart led to a throwing error by Lott that allowed another run to cross home plate to trim the Joplin lead to 8-4.
The Joplin offense answered right back, however, plating three runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on a steal at home on an errant pitch and then a two-run home run out to right field by Protaskey.
“That kid had a great day,” Dawson said of Protaskey. “Just for us to be able to answer each inning (was important). When you do that, you’re going to probably win a lot. It was great to see.”
The second home run of the night also came off the bat of a Joplin player when Ethan Ellis belted a line drive out to left field to score two more runs in the fifth. Later in the frame, Protaskey logged RBI No. 5 and 6 on a bloop single to shallow center, giving Joplin a 15-4 advantage.
Ellis Finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Jenkins finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Chillicothe plated two more runs in the sixth before Joplin iced the game with one run in the seventh. A leadoff walk by Ellis and a double to left field by Weimers put runners on third and second, leading to Protaskey’s HBP that clinched the run-rule.
Joplin starter Steen Lane picked up the win after surrendering two runs — both unearned — and three hits while striking out five in three innings of work. Cale McCallister allowed four runs and two hits in three innings, and Jack O’Brien came on in the seventh to shut down Chillicothe with two strikeouts and a groundout.
Joplin and Chillicothe square off again at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Becker Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.