In a rematch of last year's Mercy/Warrior Classic championship, the Providence Patriots outlasted Lamar 57-52 to repeat as champions of the girls bracket.
Marcy Miller sparked the Lamar offense early, scoring the first 7 points of the game just three minutes in.
Then, driving hard to the basket, Miller seriously injured her knee and did not return for the rest of the game.
First-year Lamar head coach Derek Judd, previously the skipper for the Golden City boys, told his players to stay the course despite Miller's absence.
"I told them that Marcy's a competitor and what she would want is for us to go out there and keep competing and fighting," Judd said. "I told them they have two people taking care of her — that she would be all right and that we needed to focus on the game."
Providence sophomore standout Karolina Kiraga responded with the first of her game-high 27-points, bringing the score to 7-2.
Based in Northwest Arkansas, the Patriots took their first lead of the game at the three-minute mark of the first quarter, but Lamar battled back to grab the lead in the second stanza.
The second quarter saw Lamar's Zavrie Wiss draw her third foul early in the quarter and rode out the half on the bench. With two key starters out, Lamar hung tough against a fast and physical Providence squad.
Stepping up for Lamar in the absence of her two teammates, senior Ashlyn Stettler took the reins, scoring three straight jumpers to give the Tigers a 20-16 lead with 6:15 left in the third.
Stettler led the Tigers with 11 points, while Kynlee McCulloch added nine.
"She (Stettler) showed a lot of leadership — talking and communicating and did a great job being a leader tonight," Judd said.
Providence quickly answered with four points of its own to knot the game at 20 with under five minutes left in the quarter. Neither team would gain much of an advantage the remainder of the half and went into the break with Lamar leading 29-28.
Lamar widened its lead to 38-32 with 4:30 left to play in the third, before Wiss drew her fourth foul and returned to the bench. Lamar held its lead through the remainder of the quarter and took a 43-39 advantage into the final frame.
Lamar held the advantage most of the second half, but Providence took its first lead of the half at the 4:50 mark of the final quarter off an Ava Maner field goal — the first of back-to-back scores for the junior — and did not relinquish its lead for the remainder of the game.
"First off, Lamar is an outstanding basketball team," Providence Coach Jeff Daniels said. "But eventually, we were able to get better spacing on offense and we turned down some open jump shots and were able to drive the ball to the rim and I think that helped us."
"I'm extremely proud of them," Judd said of his players. "We played a tough, close game and this will prepare us for what we eventually want to do, which is win a district championship."
Lamar fell to 11-9 with the loss, while Providence improved to 20-4.
Providence was led by Kiraga's 27 points, followed by Lydia Shaddox and Anna Imbo with 11 each.
East Newton v. TJ
In the girls' consolation game against Thomas Jefferson on Saturday morning, East Newton rode the strength of Shaw Coburn's 10 first-quarter points to jump out to a 16-4 lead after the first period, and went on to a 43-27 win over the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson managed a bit more offense in the second quarter, logging 11 points to East Newton's 13, and brought the first half to a close with the Patriots holding a 29-15 lead.
The Patriots widened their lead to 21 at 36-15 midway through the third quarter.
Neither team could muster much offense in the third stanza and the Patriots went into the final quarter with a 36-20 lead.
The Cavaliers came within 13 points with 5:30 left in the game, but East Newton outscored TJ 5-2 in the final five minutes to claim the 43-27 win.
Coburn led the Patriot charge with a game-high 17 points; Brooklyn Blanchard added 11 for East Newton.
Lannah Grigg led the Cavaliers with 11 points and Gabbi Hiebert contributed 10.
