PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State announced its 2021 class into the school's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon.
PSU's Class of 2021 is headlined by a cast of decorated athletes and coaches — Shari Fritzmeier (1998-2002, thrower in track and field), Lisa Litzen (1990-93, pitcher in softball), Chris Hanna (1990-93, defensive lineman in football), Andy Majors (2002-05, quarterback) and Ron Randleman (1976-81, football coach).
The Gorillas' 1981 football team, which lost to Elon 3-0 in the NAIA championship game, will also be inducted.
PSU's linebacker Bob Holmer (1968-71) and basketball player Carl Neff (1955-56) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame's Legacy category.
"Once again, PSU athletics is blessed with the opportunity to pay tribute to a handful of elite individuals and teams representing the proud history and tradition of Gorilla Athletics," PSU sports information director Dan Wilkes said in a release. "We are tremendously proud of this group that comprises the Class of 2021 and we are eager to appropriately honor and celebrate their stories and accomplishments."
The class will be inducted the weekend of Jan. 28-29, 2022, in conjunction with PSU's home basketball doubleheader against Rogers State.
2020 CLASS
Due to COVID-19, the Gorillas were unable to honor their Hall of Fame Class for 2020. PSU has set the weekend of Sept. 10-11 for the official induction for last year's class.
The 2020 induction will fall in conjunction with the Gorillas' 2021 football home opener on Sept. 11 against Nebraska-Kearney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.