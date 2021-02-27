HAYS, Kan. — The Pittsburg State baseball team is off to its best start since 2013.
With Saturday’s sweep over Fort Hays State, the Gorillas moved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 to open MIAA conference play. PSU took game one 9-1 and blanked the Tigers 6-0 in the nightcap.
The Tigers drew first blood in the opener thanks to a solo home run from center fielder Jaxson Webb. But after that, the Gorillas scored nine unanswered runs over the final four frames.
PSU smacked eight hits in the game. Shortstop Cruz Aranda knocked in two off a double while Ryan Koval added an RBI double. Caleb Carr, Dawson Pomeroy, Greyson Pinkett, Adam Theis and Blain Ohlmeier recorded run-scoring hits as well.
Starter David Henderson went six innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits to pick up his second victory of the season. He struck out five batters and walked one. Justin Root and Jackson Blancarte followed with a combined three scoreless innings in relief.
Fort Hays managed only six hits and committed a whopping five errors. Zach Berg, who earned a no-decision, tossed six innings of one-run ball for the Tigers. Jacob Ensz was charged with the loss after allowing four runs (one earned) in an inning of work.
In the second game, the Gorillas set the tone with five runs in the opening frame. and that proved to be more than enough run support for the PSU pitching staff the rest of the way.
Starter Peyton Ingalls, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, twirled six three-hit frames, striking out six batters for the Gorillas. Chandler Mauldin notched the save, throwing three shutout innings in relief to close it out.
Carr ignited the Gorilla offense in the first inning with a two-run home run to put PSU up 2-0. After a throwing error scored Aranda, Pomeroy smacked a double to center field to score Koval to make the score 4-0.
Aaron Gerdes added an RBI one-bagger to score Pomeroy to make it 5-0, and then Koval singled in Garrett McGowan to account for the game’s final margin.
Drake Angeron collected three of the Tigers five hits. Hunter Parker allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.
PSU is back in action at Fort Hays today at noon for a single game.
