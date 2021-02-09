PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University baseball and softball teams' opening action scheduled for this weekend has been canceled as a result of inclement weather.
The games will not be rescheduled.
PSU's baseball team was set to open the season with single games Friday through Sunday in the Edmond First Pitch Classic at Edmond, Oklahoma. The Gorillas were slated to play Harding, Oklahoma Baptist and East Central (Oklahoma).
The PSU softball team was supposed to play five games Friday and Sunday in the University of Texas-Tyler Irwin Classic.
The baseball team is now set to open its season on Feb. 19 when PSU hosts Minot State. The Gorillas also host Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, respectively.
The new PSU softball opener is scheduled Feb. 19-20 at the University of Central Oklahoma Festival. The Gorillas will face Chadron State and Southern Nazarene on Feb. 19 at Bethany, Oklahoma, and then take on East Central and Oklahoma Christian on Feb. 20 at Oklahoma City.
