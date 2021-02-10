The Pittsburg State men's and women's basketball teams hit the road for a pair of contests, starting tonight with a doubleheader against Northwest Missouri.
Tonight's action against the Bearcats will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Maryville, Mo with the Gorilla men to follow with a matchup against No. 3 ranked Northwest at 7:30.
PSU travels to St. Joseph to play Missouri Western State on Saturday, with the women's set to tip at 1:30 and the men's at 3:30, respectively.
On the women's side, the Gorillas overall record sits at 11-6 after splitting a pair of home games last week. The Lady Bearcats are 6-9 on the year and are riding a two-game winning streak after beating Missouri Western 63-49 on Feb. 6. The Lady Griffons are 3-10 and head into tonight's action with a home game against Missouri Southern.
Missouri Western has dropped nine of their last 10 games.
PSU has two players averaging in double figures this season — junior guards Tristan Gegg (17.5 points per game) and Kaylee DaMitz (16.6 points). On Feb. 6, Gegg became the 23rd player in the Gorillas history to eclipse 1,000 career points. She has scored 1,005 points, grabbed 242 rebounds and made 142 3-point field goals for her career.
DaMitz is also nearing 1,000 points for her career. She sits at 920 points for her career as of right now.
On the men's side, PSU has hit its stride of late, winning its last five games en route to a 10-7 record. That marks the Gorillas longest winning streak since the 2004-05 campaign, but PSU faces a tough test with Northwest Missouri that owns an impressive 14-1 record and sits alone atop the MIAA standings.
MWSU is 8-7 on the season and looks to snapped a six-game losing skid when the Griffons host MSSU tonight.
The Gorillas have three players averaging double figures this season — junior forward Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. (12.5 points) and junior guards Martin Vogts (11.8 points) and Quentin Hardrict Jr. (10.7 points). PSU also features four players contributing 6.5 or more points — senior guard Ryan Pipins (8.6 points) and senior forwards Zach Burch (7.5 points) and Antonio Givens II (7.2 points) and freshman forward Cameron Huefner (6.5 points).
