Pittsburg State opens its baseball season this weekend at Central Oklahoma in the Edmond First Pitch Classic.
The Gorillas play four games in three days, beginning today with a split doubleheader against Southwestern Oklahoma at 10 a.m. and Emporia State at 4 p.m.
PSU has single games the next two days against Henderson State at 4 p.m. Saturday and Northwestern Oklahoma State at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Gorillas, under second-year coach Bob Fornelli, return seven position players who started at least 20 games in 2019 as well as two pitchers with 10 or more appearances. Pitt State posted a 31-21 overall record in 2019, including a 20-13 mark in MIAA play. The Gorillas finished fourth in the conference standings and are picked fourth in the coaches' preseason poll behind Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma and MIssouri Southern.
The Gorillas return two all-MIAA performers in senior infielder Tyson Cushman and junior pitcher Tanner Lane.
Cushman started 43 of 49 games played in 2019, primarily at shortstop, batting .262 with six doubles and 18 RBI. He had a .963 fielding percentage with seven errors among 189 total chances.
Lane, who prepped at Webb City, made 27 relief appearances for the Gorillas, posting a 2-3 record with 13 saves and a team-low 2.06 ERA. He walked 11 batters and struck out 40 in 39 1/3 innings.
Senior infielder/designated hitter Reece Garvie, an all-MIAA performer in 2018, alsor eturns following an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. He batted .400 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI in 11 games a year ago. he hit .355 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 40 RBI during his junior campaign.
Fornelli has a 936-400 record in 23 seasons as a collegiate coach. He compiled a 599-266 record in 15 years at Emporia State (2004-18). Before that, he posted a 306-113 record in seven years at Fort Hays State.
After this weekend, the Gorillas begin a 14-game homestand next Friday against Winona State. The homestand includes the MIAA opener, a three-game series against Fort Hays State on Feb. 28-March 1.
Conference play will consist of 33 games — 10 three-game series on weekends plus three midweek games against one school. The Gorillas have midweek games against Emporia State on March 17 away, March 31 at home and April 15 away.
