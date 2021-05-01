St. Joseph Mo. – Pittsburg State finished its sweep of MIAA foe Missouri Western on Saturday by taking both games of a baseball doubleheader, 7-6 and 5-2.
The Gorillas (25-11, 20-10 MIAA) are third in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of Missouri Southern (26-10, 19-10), which plays today at Northwest Missouri.
PSU wraps up its season next weekend at home against Emporia State (15-22, 11-19) for a three-game series. The first game is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Al Ortolani Field.
PSU 7, MWSU 6
The first game saw the Gorillas take a 4-0 lead after RBI hits from right fielder Dawson Pomeroy and shortstop Cruz Aranda in the first two innings. The Gorillas went on to plate two in the fifth off the bat of left fielder Brett Daley. and after five, the Gorillas led the Griffons 6-2.
The Griffons clawed their way back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs to make it 6-5. Both the Gorillas and the Griffons added a run in the eighth to give the game its final score of 7-6.
Sophomore Justin Root (3-1) was credited with the win for the Gorillas. He surrendered one earned run and one hit while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Zach Curry surrendered five earned runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings for PSU, and reliever Dawson Pomeroy picked up his fifth save of the season after posting shutout frames in the eighth and ninth innings.
Cruz Aranda paced PSU at the plate, going 3 for 6 with one RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Koval and Dawson Pomeroy both went 2 for 4, with Pomeroy adding two RBI.
PSU 5, MWSU 2
The second game saw Aranda and Greyson Pinkett record two RBI apiece to highlight the PSU offense.
On the mound, the Gorillas were led by righty Peyton Ingalls (6-3), who went seven innings and allowed six hits and one earned run.
The Griffons drew first blood with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, but PSU evened the score at 1-1 in the fourth when Koval logged a leadoff single and later scored from third on a fielding error.
Aranda gave PSU its first lead in the seventh, plating two runs on a fielder’s choice. Then later in the frame, Pinkett drove a two-run single out to center field to give the Gorillas a 5-1 lead.
Blain Ohlmeier recorded a team-high two hits for PSU.
