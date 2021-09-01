Pittsburg State’s defense should have a familiar look to football fans.
There are seven players from area high schools listed on the Gorillas’ two-deep defensive lineup.
Three starters came from Webb City’s program — defensive end Kaden Roy and linebackers Alex Gaskill and Elijah Robinson. Defensive tackle Zeke Wall from Carl Junction and strong safety Brandon Mlekus from Frontenac are also in the starting lineup.
Backups include linebackers P.J. Sarwinski from Galena and Durbie McReynolds from Girard.
“We joke about it all the time: Our defense is ran by Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas guys,” Roy said. “It’s kind of funny to see that we have three guys on the defense from Webb City, one from Carl Junction and Frontenac and Galena. It’s kind of like you have something else behind you that you’re fighting for. It’s really your home. That’s kind of cool.”
The Gorillas kick off their season against No. 13 Central Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Warrensburg as MIAA football returns for the first time since 2019.
“Practice has been really fun and juiced up,” Roy said. “Everybody is ready to go.”
The Gorillas played four games last fall in an abbreviated schedule because of COVID-19. and the virus is still in the picture.
“There is still the unexpected with the whole COVID thing,” Roy said. “That’s still around; that’s not going away. But I think it’s a relief that we finally have a game. We have the schedule. Finally we’re here. We don’t have to worry about games getting canceled. That’s the main difference coming into this year.”
Another difference is games this fall mean something.
“You’re finally playing for a championship and playing for the postseason versus you’re playing four games just to play four games,” Roy said. “We were very grateful to have those four games, but it’s nice to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and working for a championship.”
And the Gorillas have a chance to make a statement around the conference.
“We got picked seventh in the conference (preseason poll by coaches),” Roy said. “That’s more of what we’re looking at, using that as motivation. Other than that, the rankings don’t really matter to us. That’s what’s been driving us the past few weeks.”
Mak Sexton started all four games at quarterback last fall, throwing for 1,009 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes.
“I like throwing it around,” Sexton said. “It fits my style, and I think he enjoys it, too, moving the ball downfield in chunks. I like throwing it all around the field.”
For head coach Brian Wright, this is his first official MIAA game since being hired by PSU in December 2019.
“This is what I love to do ... coach football in football games that mean something and prepare your team for a big moment like that,” he said. “Extremely excited for that, and can’t wait to go.”
The Mules, tied for second in the preseason poll with Fort Hays State, have averaged eight victories in 10 seasons under coach Jim Svoboda.
“They do a lot of things well on both sides of the football and in their kicking game,” Wright said. “There’s a reason they have won eight or nine games a year for the last 10 years. ... We have to get ready for ourselves to play our best football game mentally and physically.”
