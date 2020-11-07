What a difference a week can make.
After surrendering 441 yards of total offense in a 31-26 loss to Nebraska-Kearney in the season opener, the Pittsburg State football team righted the ship.
The Gorillas rode a stifling defensive performance, surrendering no scores and just 180 yards total offense, to come away with a 20-7 win over MIAA foe Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon in St. Joseph, Mo.
The triumph marked head coach Brian Wright’s first win with PSU.
“It feels great,” Wright said on a postgame radio broadcast. “It feels great to see the players’ work pay off. We were able to put a tough one behind us and come out this week with a purpose. We still have several things we need to clean up, but overall, I thought our guys did a great job.”
The Gorillas (1-1) jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Man Sexton to running back Drew Winn — his first career touchdown — on PSU’s first drive of the game.
After four straight empty possessions for Missouri Western, PSU placekicker Jaden Snyder connected on a 41-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give the Gorillas a 10-0 advantage at halftime.
The Griffons (0-2) registered their lone score when Sam Webb returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to trim the PSU lead to 10-7.
PSU, however, didn’t take long to respond.
The Gorillas’ ensuing drive went 89 yards in nine plays and was capped by another touchdown pass by Sexton, this time a 17-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Martin, to widen the PSU advantage to 17-7 with 10:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Sexton completed 18-of-32 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Winn was the team’s leading rusher with 79 yards on 13 carries, while running back Tyler Adkins added 50 yards on 23 carries. Martin led the receivers with seven catches for 66 yards.
Snyder kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the Gorillas' final points.
Fittingly, the PSU defense put the final nail in the coffin when safety Markel Roby intercepted a pass by Western quarterback Anthony Vespo with 1:43 remaining.
In total, the PSU defense allowed just 43 rushing yards and recorded two interceptions.
PSU linebacker Morgan Selemaea made a team-leading seven tackles and blocked a punt, while Roby and linebacker Jack Barkley registered interceptions.
Linebacker Alex Gaskill, a redshirt freshman and Webb City High School product, tallied three solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
“Defensively, our guys did a great job and weren’t giving up the big play,” Wright said. “We struggled with that a bit last week. This week we did a great job of stopping the run, and the defense was just outstanding in whole.”
Vespo led the Western offense with 137 yards on 17-of-33 passing accuracy. Wide receiver Cooper Burton logged eight catches for 55 yards, and Brandon Hall paced the team’s ground attack with 26 yards on six rushes.
The Gorillas travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, next Saturday to face FCS member Stephen F. Austin at Homer Bryce Stadium.
“I know our guys will be excited for that opportunity,” Wright said. “We have a lot of Texas kids, and they’ll be excited to go home and play in front of their families. It always gets guys’ juices going when they get to play an FCS opponent.”
