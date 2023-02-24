PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern kept alive an early lead Friday before host Pittsburg State took command from the fifth inning on to defeat the Lions 8-3 in an MIAA Conference baseball opener for both teams.
Zac Shoemaker, who began his career at Missouri Southern before transferring to PSU, struck out eight batters and walked one on the way to a five-hitter.
Shoemaker (3-0) was relieved in the eighth inning by Dawson Pomeroy, who as relieved in the ninth by Andrew Wisner.
With Shoemaker getting the win, Cole Woods suffered the loss to go to 2-1.
Cade Clemons went 2 for 3 and Connor Allen 2 for 4 to drive in two runs apiece for the Gorillas.
Nate Mieszkowski went 2 for 5 with one RBI and Henry Kusiak 2 for 4 for the Lions.
MSSU’s Will Doherty had the only home run for either team, going 1 for 3 with one RBI.
Doherty hit a solo homer in the second inning to start the scoring for Missouri Southern, and Matt Miller's third-inning sacrifice fly drove in another run to give the Lions a 2-0 lead that they relinquished in the fifth when PSU tied the game at 2-2.
MSSU scored its third run in the top of the ninth
The Lions (9-5, 0-1) will be back in Pittsburg (9-4, 1-0) for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
