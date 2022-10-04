A trio proved to be the difference.
Meg Auten, Jayden Sanford and Janae Thurston combined for 41 of Pittsburg State’s 51 kills en route to a 3-1 victory over MIAA rival Missouri Southern on Tuesday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Individual set scores were 25-20, 16-25, 25-13 and 25-22. The Gorillas improved to 12-7 and 6-4 in the MIAA, while the Lions snapped a three-game win streak and fell to 8-9 and 3-5 in the league.
MSSU certainly made PSU earn the win. There were 33 ties and 13 lead changes throughout the match.
“I thought it was a really close match,” Lions head coach Kalie Mader said. “Every single set was close except for the third set. I thought it was a really good match.”
Both teams were locked in a tightly contested battle early on. It was the Gorillas that prevailed in the opening set, breaking the 19-all tie with a 6-1 burst behind a pair of kills and one ace from Jayden Sanford.
The second set was much the same. However, MSSU used a 4-0 spurt midway through the set to build a 17-12 cushion following kills from Kierson Maydew and Jaryn Benning.
After PSU took two of the next three points, Benning collected an ace to cap another 4-0 rally for the hosts. The Lions led 22-14 at that point and went on to take the set after a Gorilla attack error.
“I thought we served and passed well in the second set,” Mader said.
The third set was all PSU. The Gorillas rolled out to a 16-3 advantage, but MSSU showed signs of life with a 7-3 burst capped by a kill from Sophie Mader to trim the deficit to nine.
However, the Gorillas rattled off four unanswered tallies to build a 23-10 advantage and Auten slammed another kill to stake PSU to a 2-1 series lead.
“After that second set, I said we needed to just flush it and move on,” PSU head coach Jen Gomez said. “We came out in the third set and we had to forget it. We were airing ourselves out of that (second) set. We definitely forgot about it and moved on.”
And the fourth and final set of the night was no different from the first two sets. Both sides exchanged tallies to 19 before the Lions got the lead thanks to two kills from Fernanda Canedo.
The Gorillas followed with a 4-0 run, highlighted by two kills from Auten and one kill from Sanford, to propel PSU to a 23-21 advantage. MSSU trimmed the deficit to one following an attack error, but the Gorillas did not waver from that point on.
A kill from Auten and an attack error sent PSU back across state lines with the victory.
“Southern’s streaky,” Gomez said. “They will go on some really good runs. You just never know. They’ll come out and they are just, ‘Wow.’ They will do what we do and make some errors. I thought Southern made us play hard. They did really good things when they got on a really good run behind Sophie’s serve. They did a lot of good things behind those serves.”
Brianna Richard handed out a team-high 40 assists for the Gorillas. Marissa Bates, Sanford and Richard amassed 19, 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
Thurston and Carly Clennan collected four blocks apiece. Sanford led PSU with four aces as well.
Canedo, from Cochamba, Bolivia, slammed a team-high 15 kills to lead MSSU.
“I thought Fernanda was a smart hitter for us,” Mader said. “I thought she was reliable. She did a lot of good things.”
Mader was tops on the team with 34 assists and three blocks. Abbie Casper registered a team-best 21 digs.
MSSU plays host to Fort Hays State on Friday.
