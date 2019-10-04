Heading into halftime last week against Nebraska-Kearney, No. 15 Pittsburg State was holding onto a 27-14 lead.
The Gorilla defense pitched a second-half shutout, one of its better performances of the season, on the way to a 37-14 win to move to 4-0.
“Our defensive coaches put together a really good game plan,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “They worked really hard to make sure everybody fit properly in the right position. Our players went out and executed it very well. We gave up a couple of scoring drives early in the game, but once we got to a certain point, we played really well on defense for the rest of the game.
“There is a feeling with the players. They have some confidence in what we are doing and how we are doing things. … We have everyone on the same page, I think, right now. They have worked extremely hard to get to this point, and there are obviously things we can improve, but I think we are all on the same page, for the most part.”
Against the best rushing team in the MIAA, Pittsburg State limited the Lopers, who average more than 250 yards per game on the ground, to 178 rushing yards. The Gorillas’ defense is giving up a league-low 18.8 points per game.
“They came out and put one on the board on us, and you get a little nervous,” PSU senior defensive end Levi Wyrick said. “You think, ‘Man, we better tighten up or it could get a little rough on us.’ We started feeling ourselves, and at halftime we had the energy. … We wanted to get the job done (in the second half), and we did. It was awesome.”
Meanwhile, the multi-look Pittsburg State offense kept on rolling. The Gorillas finished with 406 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per play.
Brandon Mlekus completed three passes for 98 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 77 yards on 15 carries. Mak Sexton completed 6-of-10 passes for 78 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, while Matt Harmon was 2-of-3 for 44 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburg State finished with seven ball carriers picking up yards. Lorenzo West caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Webb City product KiAnte Hardin and Neosho product Bryce Murphy each caught a touchdown pass.
“We are as far along (offensively) as I thought we would be, but we are not as far along as I would like to be,” Beck said. “We have a lot of guys who have never done what we are doing offensively, so it’s taken a little bit of time.
“The whole key to this thing is the offensive line being able to run both (offenses). You have to give them a lot of credit to be able to lineup in triple-option and then line up in four-wide, so we can throw the ball around.”
Pittsburg State turns its attention to winless Lincoln — which is scoring just 12 points per game, while allowing 50 points — at 1 p.m. today in the Hall of Fame game at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Running back Hosea Franklin leads the conference in rushing with 140 yards per game as the driving force behind the Blue Tigers.
“When he gets out into the open field, he is very difficult to catch,” Beck said. “He is very fast. We will have to have more than one guy there to tackle him. We have to get him going east to west, not north to south. … First and foremost, we have to be able to stop the run.”
Lincoln at PSU
KICKOFF: 1 p.m.
SITE: Carnie Smith Stadium
RECORDS: PSU 4-0, LU 0-4;
LAST WEEK: PSU 37,Nebraska-Kearney 14; Emporia State 50, LU 7.
COACHES: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (80-30). Malik Hoskins, 1st year at LU (0-4).
SERIES: PSU leads 9-0, winning mot recently 59-38 in 2013.
RADIO: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
