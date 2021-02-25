PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Emporia State men's basketball team started and ended shooting efficiently from the field to defeat Pittsburg State 78-57 on Thursday night at John Lance Arena.
The Hornets (11-10) shot 51% in the first half and 48% in the second half. The high-scoring duo of Jumah'Ri Turner and Austin Downing combined to score 49 points for Emporia.
"I think the game was decided in the first five or 10 minutes," PSU head coach Kim Anderson said on the radio broadcast. "We missed a bunch of shots early, and I think that set the tone for the game. They got a second life and then took advantage of it. I thought we were pretty prepared coming in. Obviously, Emporia played really well. You got to give them credit. Those two guards are really good. We had no answer for them. If you look back at the game, we missed 15 free throws (21 for 36). I don't know how many easy shots we missed around the basket. It is nobody's fault, but our own."
Emporia certainly started fast, zooming into the contest with a 42-27 lead by intermission. The Hornets outscored the Gorillas 36-30 in the second half to clinch the victory on the road.
Turner finished with a game-high 27 points while Downing had 22. Turner grabbed eight rebounds and Downing dished out six assists and three boards in the game.
On the outside looking in now, PSU (10-11) slips to ninth-place in the MIAA standings with Fort Hays State, Rogers State and Central Oklahoma winning on Thursday. Antonio Givens II was the only Gorilla to crack double figures, scoring a team-high 10 points in 18 minutes.
"The best thing we can do is come back tomorrow and prepare, see if we can finish the regular season with a win," Anderson said on the radio.
ESU WOMEN 65, PSU 58
In a matchup with playoff implications, a monster performance from Daley Handy lifted the Hornets (17-4) past the Gorillas.
The loss relegates PSU (13-8) to the sixth spot in the MIAA standings. As of right now, the Gorillas are slated to play at third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
PSU head coach Amanda Davied said Emporia's performance on the offensive glass changed the momentum in the closing minutes.
"They got in the right spot and we didn't get a body on them," Davied said on the radio broadcast. "They crashed and we didn't have a body on them. That's super disappointing and frustrating just because we came out so awesome. In the first quarter, we didn't miss any block outs. It makes you feel like you got comfortable or you just thought you were better, forgot you were doing all these intentional things. That's what is disappointing because it's not freshmen out there making those mistakes. That's when you have to finish those plays."
Handy paced three players in double figures for the Hornets, posting a game-high 18 points while pulling down 13 rebounds. She shot 7 of 12 from the floor, 2 of 4 from deep and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe.
The Gorillas started on fire, grabbing an early 22-9 lead after the first quarter. Emporia responded by outscoring PSU 56-36 over the final 3 minutes of play.
However, the Gorillas went down fighting. Kaylee DaMitz and Tristan Gegg hit triples to pull PSU in front 55-54 with 3:18 to go, but Fredricka Sheats buried a trey 19 seconds later as Emporia took a 55-54 lead at the 2:59 mark.
And the Hornets never relinquished the lead from there. Daley provided the dagger with a pick-and-pop 3 to make the score 65-58 with the play clock dwindling.
Sheats finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Emporia. Karsen Schultz was also in double figures with 13 points.
For the Gorillas, DaMitz (14), Gegg (13), Sydnee Crain (11) and Maya Williams (11) finished with 10 or more points.
"The rhythm of the offense (hurt us)," Davied said on the radio broadcast. "Toby (Wynn) does a great job coaching (the zone). They are extended, so you can't quite split them with other girls coming at you. We played a little bit on our heals, not as aggressive as I liked to have been with the pass and the dribble. We have some of the best guards in the league, so I know a lot of it was Emporia played very well defensively."
Both PSU teams conclude the regular season with a matchup at home against Newman on Saturday. The women's game starts at 1:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 3:30.
