LAS VEGAS — Zharon Richmond scored a game-high 30 points to lead Montana State-Billings to an 85-76 victory over Pittsburg State men's basketball on the opening day of the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday.
Pittsburg State meets Drury in the consolation game of the four-team tournament at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Panthers dropped a 72-67 decision to Rollins College Saturday. MSU-Billings and Rollins will meet at 4:15 p.m. in the tournament championship game.
Pittsburg State’s Jah-Kobe Womack scored a team-leading 19 points to pace the Gorillas (4-5) against the Yellowjackets. A.J. Walker added 16 points while Marcel Cherry and Christian Edmondson each scored 10. Pittsburg State shot 44.9 percent from the field in the game (31-69).
MSU-Billing (5-4) got 22 points and a game-high 10 assists from Tyler Green, while Brendan Howard added 15 points. The Yellowjackets made 11 3-pointers in the contest and shot 50.0 percent from the floor in the game (28-56).
