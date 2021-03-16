PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State football team started its 2021 spring drills on Tuesday.
Head coach Brian Wright and his staff welcomed approximately 100 players into spring camp.
The Gorillas posted a 2-2 record during the abbreviated 2020 fall season. PSU was one of just 10 NCAA Division II programs nationwide to play games during the fall.
The Gorillas will conduct practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until April 10 with weekday practices beginning at 3:30 p.m. and weekend practices at 9:30 a.m.
PSU will play its spring game at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Carnie Smith Stadium. The contest is open to the public. However, COVID-19 protocols and mask-wearing will be required.
The Gorillas will also host their annual PSU football coaches clinic on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3. High school coaches can register for $50 or entire coaching staffs can register for $130.
The clinic speakers include Webb City coach John Roderique and Mill Valley coach Joel Applebee.
