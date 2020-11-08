The Pittsburg State football team’s already-abbreviated season has been trimmed once again.
The last scheduled home game for the Gorillas, a Nov. 21 contest against Western Colorado, has been canceled due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, PSU announced in a statement on Sunday night.
The game will not be rescheduled, according to the statement, but PSU will “continue to explore options for an additional home game prior to the conclusion of the 2020 season.”
Ticket sales for the WCU game, which were set to begin this morning, have been canceled.
The Gorillas (1-1), after claiming a 20-7 road win over MIAA rival Missouri Western last Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo., have two road games remaining on their 2020 schedule, with one at Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 14 and another at West Texas A&M on Nov. 28.
Earlier this year, the MIAA CEO Council, composed of the university presidents, voted there would be no conference schedules or championships for fall sports this year because of the pandemic.
Pittsburg State announced in late September it would partake in a shortened season of five exhibition games that included a round-robin schedule with MIAA foes Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western, as well as games against non-league opponents SFA, Western Colorado and West Texas A&M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.