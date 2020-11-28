WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Central Missouri men’s basketball team had the hot hands on Saturday, and it came at the expense of Pittsburg State.
The Mules shot 56% (28 of 50) from the floor and 62.5% (10 of 16) from 3-point range to down the Gorillas 88-80 in an MIAA contest at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Mules (1-2, 1-2 MIAA) held a five-point lead, 70-65, with 4:11 to play before it stretched its lead to as many as 11 points in the closing minutes. PSU (2-1, 2-1) trailed by three points at halftime and never led in the second half.
The Gorillas, shooting 50% (30 of 60) from the field and 33% (8 of 24) from beyond the arc, were led in scoring by Quentin Hardrict Jr., who recorded 20 points. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Martin Vogts, Ryan Pippins, R.J. Lawrence and Zach Burch chipped in eight points apiece.
For UCM, Jalen Blaize poured in a game-high 25 points to lead five double-digit scorers. Gaven Pinkley scored 14, Cameron Hunter 13, Ante Sustic 12 and Mohammed Abubakar 10.
The Mules scored 31 points off 21 PSU turnovers and had a 35-26 advantage in rebounding.
UCM WOMEN 78, PSU 61
The Jennies (2-0, 2-0) jumped out to a 12-point lead in the opening quarter and never looked back as they claimed a 17-point win over Pittsburg State.
The Gorillas were limited to just 31.7% shooting (19 of 60) from the floor, while UCM shot better than 54% (30 of 55).
Tristan Gegg led Pitt State with 22 points and was the lone Gorilla to score in double figures. Kaylee DaMitz and Sydnee Crain added nine points apiece for the Gorillas. Maya Williams contributed six points and six rebounds.
UCM outscored the Gorillas 44-14 in the paint and had a 30-11 advantage in bench points.
The Jennies had two 20-point scorers in Graycen Holden (22), who came off the bench, and Nija Collier (20). Morgan VanHyfte also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Both Pittsburg State teams return to play on Thursday for their home debuts against Rogers State.
