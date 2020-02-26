PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team overcame a cold shooting night and held off MIAA foe Lincoln for a 54-41 victory on Wednesday night at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (17-9, 13-5 MIAA), despite shooting 27 % from the floor, picked up a fifth consecutive victory in conference play.
Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 22 points for PSU to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Meghan Maher added nine points and seven rebounds, while Maya Williams chipped in seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.
The Gorillas outscored the Blue Tigers (3-24, 0-18) 22-2 at the foul line. PSU converted 22 of 26 charity shots overall with DaMitz knocking down 14 of her 15 attempts.
Virja Lewis led the Lincoln scoring with 16 points, while Vivian Chigbu tallied six points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Pittsburg State outscored Lincoln in each quarter, including an 18-11 advantage in the fourth. The Gorillas led by as many as 13 points in the final stanza.
PSU MEN 73, LINCOLN 56
The PSU men’s team (10-17, 6-12) jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as in a lopsided win over Lincoln that snapped a five-game losing skid for the Gorillas.
The Gorillas built a 43-26 advantage by halftime and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.
Jan-Kobe Womack led the PSU scoring with 23 points, while A.J. Walker added 16 and Marcel Cherry 12. Christian Edmondson and Antonio Givens II each chipped in eight points.
Cameron Potts was the lone player for Lincoln (10-17, 7-11) to score in double figure, totaling 12 points.
The Blue Tigers had 20 turnovers that resulted in 26 PSU points.
Both PSU teams wrap up the regular season at home against Central Missouri on Saturday, with the women’s game starting first at 1:30 p.m.
