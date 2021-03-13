BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pittsburg State added four more All-American performances on Saturday, and both Gorilla teams finished in the top-10 as the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex.
The Gorillas came in fifth in the men's division with 30 points and tied for 10th in the women's division with 19 points. Team champions were the Ashland men with 70 points and the Grand Valley State women with 93 points.
PSU's London Futch finished as the national runner-up in the women's 400 meters in 54.78 seconds, crossing the finish line behind Nicole Sreenan of Grand Valley State (54.21).
The Gorillas' Christine Williams was eighth in the 200 meters (24.81).
For the men's team, the Gorillas' 4x400 relay team of Sam Tudor, Nixar Alarahshun, Graham Hudelson and Bailey Stone were fifth in 3:15.27, and Mason Strader was sixth in the mile (4:06.44).
