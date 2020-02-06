EMPORIA, Kan.— A pair of late 3-pointers lifted Pittsburg State to a 77-74 win over Emporia State on Thursday night in MIAA men’s basketball action at White Auditorium.
The game was tied at 71 with two minutes left.
Pittsburg State’s Marcel Cherry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 remaining before teammate Jah-Kobe Womack buried a trey of his own with 56 seconds left.
Emporia State’s Justin Williams connected on a 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to cut his team’s deficit to three, and neither team scored the rest of the way.
Cherry poured in 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead the Gorillas. Cherry made 6-of-10 3-point attempts.
Two others reached double figures for PSU, as Antonio Givens scored 13 and Womack had 11.
Pittsburg State (9-12, 5-7 MIAA) made 26-of-54 field goal attempts (48%), including 10-of-24 3-pointers.
PSU WOMEN FALL
Emporia State led nearly from start to finish in a 68-52 win over the Pittsburg State women.
The loss snapped Pittsburg State’s four-game winning streak.
Tristan Gegg scored 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting to lead the Gorillas (12-8, 8-4 MIAA). Gegg made three 3-pointers.
Sydnee Crain also reached double figures for the Gorillas with 11 points, while Athena Alvarado contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
The PSU women made only 19-of-62 field goal attempts (31 percent), including 6-of-32 from 3-point range (19 percent).
Emporia State (16-5, 9-3 MIAA) made 26-of-56 field goal attempts (46 percent), with 8-of-21 3-pointers.
Four players scored in double figures for the hosts, as Tre’Zure Jobe had 17 points, Morgan Laudan added 14, while Mollie Mounsey and Karsen Schultz contributed 11 apiece.
Emporia State led for more than 38 minutes, as Pittsburg State’s last lead was at 6-5.
Up 32-24 at the half, the Hornets extended their lead to 47-35 by the end of the third quarter.
Pittsburg State’s squads travel to Topeka on Saturday for a doubleheader against Washburn. The women’s game starts at 1, with the men to follow at 3.
