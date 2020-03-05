KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State men’s basketball season came to an end after falling 71-69 to Rogers State on Thursday in the MIAA Postseason Basketball Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
Pittsburg State trailed 69-67 late in the second half before Jah-Kobe Womack sank two free throws with 20 seconds left to tie the game. Rogers State’s Tavian Davis drew a foul with two seconds left in regulation, sinking both shots for a two-point advantage. Womack missed a 3-point shot as time expired.
The Gorillas’ season ends with a 12-18 record.
Pittsburg State was outscored 30-16 in the paint, but shot 40 percent from the field and from the perimeter.
Marcel Cherry was 5-of-7 from 3-point land to finish with a team-high 15 points for Pittsburg State. AJ Walker and Womack each scored 11. Walker had a team-high eight assists. Christian Edmondson scored eight and had five rebounds, while Xavier Womack scored six and had a team-high nine rebounds.
Marques Summer had a team-high 19 points, while Miller scored 13 and had a team-high seven rebounds. Brewster Peacock scored 11, and Davis finished with 10.
Rogers State will play the winner of Missouri Southern and Northeastern State, scheduled for 8:15 tonight, in an 8:15 matchup on Saturday.
