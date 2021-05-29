ALLENDALE, Mich. —The Pittsburg State track and field men’s team put together a historic performance on Saturday in the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State.
The Gorillas secured the fourth-place trophy, equaling the program’s top finish in the NCAA outdoor events since 1999.
Joshua Hudiberg highlighted the Gorillas’ showing, securing a runner-up finish by setting a personal record in the javelin with a throw of 236 feet, 10 inches. Also in the javelin, Brett Thompson placed third with a throw of 232-10 and Jerod Toogood placed seventh with a heave of 215-0. Both picked up All-American honors.
Mason Strader earned All-American honors with a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:53.60. Louis Rollins also picked up All-America honors with a fifth place in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.12.
Konner Swenson notched All-America honors by placing seventh in the shot put at 58-4.
In women’s action, London Futch paced the way for PSU with a second-place finish in the 400. The junior broke her own school record with a time of 53.67.
