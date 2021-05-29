ALLENDALE, Mich. —The Pittsburg State track and field men's team put together a historic performance on Saturday in the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State.
The Gorillas secured the national fourth place trophy, equaling the program's top finish in the NCAA outdoor events since 1999.
On the men's side, Joshua Hudiberg highlighted the Gorillas, securing a national runner-up finish by setting a personal record in the javelin with a heave of 236-10.
Also in the javelin, Brett Thompson placed third with a throw of 232-10 and Jerod Toogood placed seventh with a heave of 215-0. Both picked up All-American honors for PSU.
Mason Strader earned All-American honors with a fifth place finish in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:53.60. Louis Rollins also picked up All-America honors with a fifth place finish in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.12.
Konner Swenson notched All-America honors by placing seventh in the shot put with a throw of 58-4 for the Gorillas.
In women's action, London Futch paced the way for PSU with a national runner-up finish in the 400m. The junior broke her own school record with a time of 53.67.
Madison Reese also placed 12th in the javelin with a heave of 130-4.
