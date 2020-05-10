PITTSBURG, Kan. — Gwarren Douglas has signed a letter of intent to join Pittsburg State's men's basketball program.
Douglas, 6-foot-8, 190-pound junior forward, averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season while helping Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, post a 24-9 record and earn a spot in the NJCAA Division I Tournament. He shot 60 percent from the field and 49 percent from 3-point range while earning all-Region honors both during the regular season and in the postseason tournament.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Douglas averaged 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15 games at New Mexico Military in the 2018-19 season.
"We are very excited to add Gwarren to our roster for next season," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said in a release. "He is a long, athletic forward who can stretch the defense and someone who can make our program better both on and off the floor.
"As a staff, we want to continue to add players who can really shoot the ball and Gwarren brings this to the table. He also has the capability of being a key piece to our defense with his ability to block shots and rebound. Gwarren has a chance to come in next season and make an immediate impact for us."
