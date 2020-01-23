Junior college guard Ike Moore has signed a letter of intent on to join the Pittsburg State men's basketball team next season, it was announced on Thursday.
Moore, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound sophomore at Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis, Arkansas, has started all 18 games for the Greyhounds to date. He averages 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Moore is shooting 48.8 percent from the field and has made 41 3-point field goals.
"We are very excited to add a player like Ike to our team for next season," Pittsburg State coach Kim Anderson said in a release. "As a staff, we knew we needed to add someone who can really shoot the ball, and Ike fills that void for us. His length and athleticism allow him to be a really good defender as well. He has a chance to come in next season and make an immediate impact for us."
Moore averaged 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds as a freshman, starting 18-of-30 games played for the Greyhounds.
In his prep career, Moore led Fort Smith Southside in scoring as a senior in 2017-18, averaging 15.1 points plus 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from 3-point range.
Moore earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior for the Mavericks. Moore was named to the Arkansas Class 7A all-state and all-state tournament teams during his senior campaign. He was also one of 30 seniors in the state of Arkansas selected to play in the AHSCA All-State Game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.