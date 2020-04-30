Pittsburg State's men's basketball team has added an outside shooting threat with the signing of R.J. Forney Jr., the school announced this week.
Forney, 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard, shot 47 percent from 3-point range this season for Union High School in Tulsa. He also averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists as the Redskins finished 21-5 and qualified for the Class 6A state tournament. The tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
Forney was a fourth-team selection on the 6A all-state team.
"R.J. is a hard-working, athletic wing with the ability to shoot the basketball from the perimeter," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said in a release. "He is coming to us from a winning program in Union High School and is someone who plays hard on both ends of the floor. He was well-coached throughout high school and has had to work hard to get to where he is. He will definitely make the Gorillas better on and off the floor."
