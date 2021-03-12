BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney and men's distance medley relay team won national championships on Friday during the second day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Gorillas earned 23 points on Friday and are in second place in the team standings with 23 points, six behind Grand Valley State.
Mooney, a junior from Lamar, started the day by winning the decathlon with 5,115 points, a personal best and the fifth-highest total in school history. Hunter Jones also earned All-American honors and three points with a sixth-place finish in the event.
The Gorillas' distance medley team of Connar Southard, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson and Mason Strader capured a dramatic national championship by edging second-place Grand Valley State by .01 second. Strader broke the finish line in 9 minutes,46.68 seconds to break the team's two-week-old school record time.
Strader also qualified to the finals of the mile run with his semifinal time of 4:06.95. Junior Konner Swenson placed 10th overall in the shot put with a best mark of 55 feet, 8.25 inches.
In the women's action, senior Asia Anderson finished ninth in the women's long jump (18-11.75). Senior Haven Lander earned All-America honors with a seventh-place finish in the pole vault. Lander and five others all cleared 13-3.5, but Landers finished seventh based upon misses.
Juniors London Futch and Christine Williams both qualified to sprint finals. Futch posted the second-fastest time in the 400 meters (55.57), while Williams qualified seventh in the 200 meters (24.76).
The Pitt State women are tied for ninth in the team standings with 10 points. Grand Valley State leads the standings with 34 points.
