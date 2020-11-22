EDMOND, Okla — Pittsburg State men’s basketball opened its regular season on a strong note.
Quentin Hardrict Jr. scored a game-high 23 points to lead PSU to a 77-66 victory over Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Fieldhouse.
Hardrict made 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers to help spark the Gorillas to the win over the Broncos.
The Gorillas broke open a three-point game at halftime by shooting 54.2% from the field in the second half.
Ryan Pippins added 15 points for the Gorillas, while Bobby Arthur-Williams also scored in double-figures with 13 points. Arthur-Williams and Zach Burch paced the Gorillas with six rebounds apiece.
UCO shot just 35.4% from the field (23-of-65) and got 15 points from Justin Nimmer and 14 from Isaiah Wade.
The Gorillas will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Newman University.
PSU women suffersetback in opener
The PSU women’s basketball team was outscored 27-10 in the pivotal third quarter as the Gorillas dropped an 80-50 decision to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
Kaylee DaMitz scored a team-leading 22 points for PSU. Maya Williams added nine points and Tristan Gegg finished with seven points.
PSU shot just 23.5% from the field, making 16-of-68 shots. The Gorillas also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting two 3-pointers in 18 shots.
UCO (2-0) received a game-high 26 points from Kelsey Johnson.
PSU will return to action Tuesday in Wichita to take on Newman.
