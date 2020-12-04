The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team was in the driver’s seat Thursday night before Rogers State put together a game-altering run.
RSU outscored the Gorillas, 8-3 over the final 5:50 of regulation to force overtime, and the visiting Hillcats pulled away late in the extra session for an 87-80 victory at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, Kan.
Martin Vogts scored a team-leading 17 points for the Gorillas (2-2, 2-2 MIAA), while Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. Zach Burch and Quentin Hardrict Jr. chipped in with nine points apiece, while Gwarren Douglas Jr. and R.J. Lawrence added eight points apiece.
Pitt State shot 46.7 percent from the field in the game, making 28 of 60 attempts. The Gorillas connected on 11 3-point field goals. Pitt State arguably lost the game at the free throw line as the Gorillas converted just 13 of 25 charity shots.
Rogers State (1-2, 1-2 MIAA) shot 46.2 percent from the floor (30-65), but the Hillcats made 21 of 24 free throw attempts and owned a 44-32 rebounding advantage against the Gorillas. Dustin Eke led four RSU players in double figures with a game high 19 points.
Pitt State will return to action Saturday, playing host to MIAA rival Northeastern State at 3:30 p.m.
RSU WOMEN 80, PSU 76
The Rogers State women’s team got a combined 43 points from Maya Buckhanon and Samariah Thompson to hold off Pittsburg State for a win.
The Hillcats (1-2, 1-2 MIAA) outscored the Gorillas (1-3, 1-3) 7-4 in the 2:02 of play to stifle a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by PSU. Rogers State led by as many as 10 points, 46-36, with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.
For PSU, Tristan Gegg scored a game-high 24 points, while Kaylee Damitz added 15 points, Maya Williams 13 points and Dana Johnson 10 points.
Buckhanon led RSU with 22 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Thompson accounted for 21 points and six assists, while Bailey Kliewer finished with 14 points.
