KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern softball teams have been tabbed to finish ninth and 11th, respectively, in the 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced on Friday.
The Gorillas received 69 points while the Lions received 62 points in the voting of the 14 MIAA member school head coaches.
Central Oklahoma was picked to finish atop the standings with 159 points and six first-place votes. NFCA Coaches Preseason No. 18 Rogers State received seven first-place votes and finished with 154 points. Missouri Western received the other first-place vote and had 145 points to place third.
Central Missouri was predicted to finish fourth with 138 points, and Washburn followed with 115 points to round out the top five.
The Gorillas, who posted an 11-17 overall record (2-2 MIAA) during the abbreviated 2020 season, will open the 2021 campaign on Feb. 12-14 when they travel to Tyler, Texas to compete in the University of Texas Tyler Irwin Classic. PSU’s home-opener is set for March 6 against Lewis University.
The Lions, who posted an 11-9 overall record (1-3 MIAA), will be opening the regular season on Feb. 13 in Liberty, Mo against William Jewel in a doubleheader. MSSU is set for its home-opener in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament on Feb. 27-28.
The complete poll is listed below:
2021 Coaches’ Poll
1. Central Oklahoma (6) – 159 points
2. Rogers State (7) – 154 points
3. Missouri Western (1) – 145 points
4. Central Missouri – 138 points
5. Washburn – 115 points
6. Emporia State – 102 points
7. Northeastern State – 101 points
8. Fort Hays State – 77 points
9. Pittsburg State – 69 points
10. Nebraska-Kearney – 64 points
11. Missouri Southern – 62 points
12. Northwest Missouri – 48 points
13. Newman – 25 points
14. Lincoln – 15 points
